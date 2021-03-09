‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Getting Turned Into Stage Musical

“The Queen’s Gambit,” the story of a chess prodigy that was a streaming smash for Netflix, might turn into a musical. Stage Ahead, has acquired the theatrical stage rights to Walter Tevis’ novel “The Queen’s Gambit,” which served as the premise for the miniseries. Tevis additionally wrote “The Hustler” and “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” each of which grew to become movies and, within the case of “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” a stage present.

“The Queen’s Gambit” facilities on Beth Harmon, an orphan who discovers she has a preternatural potential to maneuver the items round a chess board and dominate the competitors. The novel, revealed in 1983, follows her journey from Kentucky to Paris to Moscow, whereas she battles habit and the prejudices of a male-centered world. Now, that journey will contain music, dance and singing, along with pawns and rooks.

The Netflix miniseries just lately nabbed Golden Globes for Finest Tv Restricted Sequence, Anthology Sequence, or Movement Image Made for Tv, and for Anya Taylor-Pleasure’s lead efficiency. “The Queen’s Gambit” grew to become Netflix’s most-watched scripted miniseries with over 62 million viewers within the first month.

“It’s a privilege for Stage Ahead to guide the cost of bringing ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ to the stage by means of the beloved and enduring craft of musical theater,” stated Stage Ahead CEO Adrienne Becker and producer Julia Dunetz. “Informed by means of a courageous and contemporary standpoint, audiences are already sharing within the friendship and fortitude of the story’s inspiring girls who energize and maintain Beth Harmon’s journey and supreme triumph. The story is a siren name amidst our modern struggles for gender and racial fairness, and we’re wanting ahead to transferring the venture ahead.”

The deal was brokered on behalf of the Tevis Household Belief by Susan Schulman of the Susan Schulman Literary Company, New York and Rachel Gould on behalf of Stage Ahead.

Stage Ahead was based in 2018 and has produced and financed such function movies as “The Assistant” and the documentary “On The Report.” Its stage credit embrace “Oklahoma!,” “What The Structure Means To Me,” and “Slave Play.” Abigail Disney, a grandniece of Walt Disney, is without doubt one of the firm’s founders.

Stage Ahead didn’t announce any key inventive expertise related to the deliberate musical of “The Queen’s Gambit.”