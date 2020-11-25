‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Spurs Spike in Sales of Chess Units, Books

The centuries-old sport of chess is instantly cool — because of Netflix hit “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Within the three weeks after “The Queen’s Gambit” premiered, unit gross sales of chess units jumped 87% in the U.S. and chess ebook gross sales rose an eye-popping 603%, in response to analysis agency NPD Group. The spike comes after years of flat or destructive development in these classes, NPD stated.

Netflix touted “The Queen’s Gambit,” which facilities on the fictional character Beth Harmon, a teen chess prodigy who takes on one of the best gamers in the world, because the streamer’s most-watched scripted restricted collection up to now in its first 28 days of launch. Within the 4 weeks after its Oct. 23 debut, 62 million member accounts worldwide watched not less than two minutes of the present, in response to Netflix (so it’s unclear what number of watched all or most of the seven-episode collection).

Previous to the premiere of “The Queen’s Gambit,” week-over-week chess set gross sales in the U.S. had been comparatively flat for 13 weeks — and soared after the restricted collection hit Netflix, in response to U.S. Retail Monitoring Service information from NPD.

There was the same rise in gross sales of chess books, per NPD BookScan, which reported increased U.S. print ebook unit gross sales for the next titles: “Bobby Fischer Teaches Chess” by Bobby Fischer; “Chess Fundamentals” by Jose Capablanca; “Chess for Youngsters” by Michael Basman; and “The Full Ebook of Chess Technique: Grandmaster Methods from A to Z” by Jeremy Silman.

As well as, search information from Google Tendencies reveals that curiosity in chess amongst U.S. customers has almost quadrupled since “The Queen’s Gambit” debuted:

“The concept a streaming tv collection can have an effect on product gross sales isn’t a brand new one, however we’re lastly in a position to view it via the information,” stated Juli Lennett, NPD Group toys business adviser. “The gross sales of chess books and chess units, which had beforehand been flat or declining for years, turned sharply upward as the favored new collection gained viewers.”

“The Queen’s Gambit” stars Anya Taylor-Pleasure as Beth, alongside Marielle Heller, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling and Invoice Camp. Set in the Nineteen Sixties, “The Queen’s Gambit” relies on Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel of the identical identify.