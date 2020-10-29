The Queen’s Gambit true story | Is Netflix show based on a e book?

The newest hit drama sequence to land on Netflix sees Emma star Anya Taylor-Pleasure play an orphaned chess prodigy who battles habit whereas rising to Grandmaster standing.

The Queen’s Gambit, created for the small display screen by Scott Frank (Godless) will not be an authentic story… however what are its origins? Does it take inspiration from real-life occasions?

Learn on for all the pieces you'll want to know

Is The Queen’s Gambit based on a e book?

It’s certainly – the sequence is an adaptation of Walter Tevis’ 1983 e book of the novel title, with Scott Frank having written the screenplay.

Tevis reportedly based the chess scenes on his personal expertise as a class C participant, whereas he additionally relied on assist from Nationwide Grasp Bruce Pandolfini – who additionally served as a chess guide on the brand new sequence.

The sequence is by all accounts a comparatively devoted adaptation of the supply materials, and it’s additionally a very long time coming, with a number of earlier makes an attempt having been made to carry the story to the display screen.

In 1983, The New York Instances journalist Jesse Kornbluth acquired rights for a screenplay and stated there have been a number of actors and administrators , however ultimately the rights have been offered to a different studio and the venture known as off.

9 years later in 1992, Scottish screenwriter Allan Shiach acquired the rights, with administrators together with Michael Apted and Bernardo Bertolucci concerned earlier than pulling out.

There have been additionally hopes for a movie model with Heath Ledger as director, in what would have been his directorial debut, however following the actor’s tragic demise plans for the movie have been shelved.

Tevis who additionally wrote The Hustler, The Shade of Cash and The Man Who Fell to Earth (every of which have been tailored into movies) wrote about plans to write down a sequel to the novel, however he by no means did – and handed away from lung most cancers simply a 12 months after publication, aged 56.

Is the Queen’s Gambit based on a true story?

No, though Tevis drew on his personal experiences as a chess participant for a number of the extra technical particulars of the story, there isn’t a actual chess participant by the title of Beth Harmon.

Tevis beforehand instructed The Instances that the character was created as a “tribute to brainy ladies” including that “I like Beth for her bravery and intelligence. Up to now, many ladies have needed to disguise their brains, however not at this time,” he stated.

He listed his daughter and his aunt – who had gifted him together with his first chess set – among the many ladies who had impressed the character.

