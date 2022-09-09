The Queen’s tortuous relationship with Margaret Thatcher: “Indifferent, conflictive and socially divisive”

On July 20, 1986, the Sunday Times published an extraordinary scoop: a front-page article claiming that the Queen privately considered Mrs Thatcher’s approach “indifferent, confrontational and socially divisive”. Buckingham Palace

Which Prime Minister did you enjoy meeting the most? Isabel in one of those reports that they did on the BBC for anniversaries. “With Winston, of course… it was always a lot of fun,” was the almost natural response. Churchill he belonged to an aristocratic family, he handled the codes and yes, he was a lot of fun. With the other Conservatives and the Labor Party that followed him, the queen did not have that familiarity, but neither did she have great differences, despite the fact that she, obviously, always held very traditional views. It was Margaret Thatcherthe first female PM, who managed to get her out of the boxes. Some say that it was precisely because of that, because she was used to dealing with male politicians and a certain machismo. Others believe that she was the product of confronting a hard and dry personality like the one about the chemistry doctor who didn’t know how to contain class resentment.

The relationship between these two women of power has always fascinated biographers, historians and the Fleet Street press, which knew how to fill entire editions with speculation about that “strange couple” It was the eighth premier of Elizabeth’s reign, and by far the most unusual. All of his previous prime ministers had been men, and they had divided into two groups. First, there were the old-fashioned, upper-class Conservatives like Churchill and his successor Sir Anthony Eden. Then there were the two Labour, Harold Wilson and James Callaghan: socialists in theory, but deeply patriotic, even socially conservative in practice.

But Thatcher It was different. She saw herself as a radical, a modernizer, who “Dragged Britain kicking and screaming into the 1980s”as one historian described it to the BBC.

He had promised to review the paternalistic arrangement that had governed Britain’s political and economic life for the past 40 years, a consensus that own Reinawith its annual monologues on duty and service, had become a living symbol. And while previous Conservative prime ministers had often been seen as representatives of the upper class, Thatcherwho described herself as a “simple and direct provincial”, he regarded the establishment as the enemy.

The paradox, however, was that this instinctive populist was also an absolute monarchist. On one occasion he said that he felt like a “Cavalier” in the Civil War, and that he treated the queen with such exaggerated deference that it was laughed at. His bows were so low that they became a palace joke.

Elizabeth II and some of the prime ministers who served under her reign. Blair, Thatcher, Callahan, Major.

In addition, there was an unusual personal dimension. Both the Reina as their prime minister they were used to being the only women in the room. Gentlemen always flirted with them within a protocol associated with business or professionalism. It was unusual for them to discuss status issues between two women and try to get along with each other. There was a common mistrust of anything they said to each other. They say that they were never heard of talking about their husbands and that they were also careful not to mention their children. Neither the queen nor her prime minister ever spoke publicly of the relationship.

Biographer Charles Moore described the awkwardness of his weekly Tuesday hearings, with Thatcher sitting nervously on the edge of her chair. People used to imagine that he spent his time haranguing the queen about economic policy. Actually, Moore writes, “what she said was usually a nondescript recitation of current affairs”, to which the Queen did not respond practically at all. In other words, most of her meetings were probably terribly boring.

Since coming to power in 1952, the Reina She had always been a supporter of the principle of national unity. And that was the biggest point of conflict with his premiere. Two years after the conservative arrived at 10 Downing St., Britain appeared more divided than ever. His adjustment policy had caused a devastating recession that put at least three million people out of work. Bristol, Brixton and Toxteth became the centers of anger with huge protests, riots and repression. In Belfast, the IRA’s Bobby Sands led a hunger strike by Irish republican prisoners that brought the government and monarchy to their knees; the lack of housing for workers and the huge estates of the royalty provoked class clashes the like of which had not been seen for centuries.

Famous illustration of the confrontation between the two ladies of power in Great Britain. Gerald Scarfe’s work sold at a record price at Sothesby’s in New York.

It was when the Iron Lady appeared most clearly. Instead of changing course, as any of her predecessors might have done, Thatcher he insisted he was “not in favor of spinning.” The consensus, he sneered, was nothing more than “the process of abandoning all beliefs, principles, values, and policies in search of something that no one believes in, but no one is opposed to; the process of avoiding the very issues that need to be resolved, simply because agreement cannot be reached on the way forward.”

It is not known if the queen ever asked her prime minister to rethink her policy. But yes made him see the inconvenience of deepening the suffering of the people. Isabel II he was always careful not to appear as meddling in the affairs of the government, but he always reminded his ministers that the unity of the kingdom was above all else. Although she always had very good political advisers who also warned her of her alternatives. And in that moment, the most plausible electoral alternative was not a return to the cozy conservative status quo. It was a sharp turn to the left under Michael Foot’s Labor Party, which would have brought with it the immediate withdrawal from the European Common Market, the possible withdrawal from NATO, the massive nationalization of industries and the abolition of the House of Lords. The Queen could have had many differences with Thatcherism, but it is hard to believe that this hard-line socialist alternative was more attractive to her.

Of course, once the ghost of Foot disappeared and Thatcher was re-elected, the confrontation between the two women deepened. On July 20, 1986, the Sunday Times published an extraordinary scoop: a front-page article stating that the queen herself privately believed that the focus of the lady Thatcher he was “indifferent, confrontational and socially divisive”. The source was the palace press secretary, Michael Shea. Everyone in the UK knows that never again would a palace official speak without the consent of the queen and her political team. It had been a carefully crafted blow.

However, Elizabeth did the right thing: immediately called the prime minister to apologize, and the relationship survived. But both knew that the damage had been done and that the action had been provoked by the radicalism of the government’s policies that threatened the very heart of the kingdom. “It’s not good what happened. Those old ladies will say that Mrs. Thatcher he’s bothering the Queen.” told an adviser. “I will lose votes.”

Cavalcade of then President Reagan with Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor during the government of Margaret Thatcher. (Buckinham Palace)

The relationship between the two women remained tense, although more civilized. Afterwards, they were shown together on various social occasions and were even seen chatting amiably at some of those events. Regardless of what Isabel II could think of his first female prime minister, couldn’t deny that Thatcher won three consecutive elections, held office for a record 11 years, and left the political and economic landscape totally transformed. And as a woman, she couldn’t help but respect the achievement of the first working mother chosen to rule her country, even though it sometimes pained her to admit it.

The Malvinas War has a special chapter in that relationship of a poor road. The queen had no personal interest in the islands. But technically they were her territory, and the islanders were her subjects, so they mattered to her like any of the thousands of other islands in her kingdom. There is a revealing detail in Margaret Thatcher’s memoirs about the war. Upon hearing the news that South Georgia had been retaken, Thatcher he recalls how he “went to see the Queen at Windsor. It was wonderful to be able to personally break the news to her that one of her islands had been returned to her.” Unless Thatcher was fooling herself, this suggests that Isabel she was worried about what was happening in the South Atlantic.

Like other military parents, The Queen and Prince Philip came to greet the return to Britain of the aircraft carrier Invincible. But with typical punctiliousness, he took pains not to appear triumphant. When British commandos paraded through London in celebration shortly afterwards, it was Thatcher who actually gave the formal salute instead of the Queen. This caused a lot of comment, but it reflected the way the campaign had become the “war of Thatcher”. Until then Isabel wanted to stay away from the policies of her prime minister.

