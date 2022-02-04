The question about football regulations in a television program that baffled everyone

It is very unusual for a team to score a free kick against, but the regulations provide for it (Reuters)

You always learn something new and this week it was the turn of Bradley Walsh, a former footballer turned television presenter. Is that the television host was stunned during the broadcast of the question and answer program The Chase which is issued by ITV in England. There, one of the contestants correctly answered a slogan about soccer that even he did not know.

The question was simple: “In football, if a direct free kick ends in an own goal, what does the opposing team get?”. There were three options: a goal, an indirect free kick or a corner kick. Before the correct choice was revealed, Walsh noted, “You don’t have to watch football to know the answer. If a direct free kick goes into your team’s own goal, then it has to be a goal, because it’s an own goal.”

The problem is that the former Brentford player, who retired at the age of 22 due to an ankle injury, was unaware of the rule that should be applied in such cases. Fortunately, the contestant was right in his choice. “Have you put a corner? Why did you do that? It has to be a goal. A goal is a goal.” insisted Walsh surprised, who when seeing that option C was painted green, was amazed: “I can not believe it.”

Bradley Walsh’s reaction after seeing the correct answer

The former soccer player, who also worked for five years as an actor on the series Law and Order, thus learned a part of the regulation that he did not know, as well as several of the more than 4 million viewers who usually watch his program.

It is that rule 13 of soccer that speaks of free throws, clearly indicates that If the ball goes directly into the own goal from a direct or indirect free kick, a corner kick is awarded to the opposing team. What happens is that it is almost impossible for a footballer to kick against his fence in a stopped action, so most fans and even footballers are unaware of this rule.

The incredible thing is that this happened in Spain in February 2019, during a match between Atletico Levante UD and CF Badalona, by group III of Second Division B. After a foul in favor of the home team, defender number 3, Raul Prieto, put the ball into play with the intention of giving it to his goalkeeper, but his teammate was standing outside the goal, so he did not touch the ball and it entered the goal.

The most incredible thing about that action was that the referee validated the goal and none of the Atlético Levante players protested, so everyone was unaware of the rule. Although, after the images became virilized, the judge indicated that he saw a brush between the goalkeeper and the ball, before he crossed the line, despite the fact that it did not happen.

