The question about the Queen of England that disturbed Lionel Scaloni: “I congratulate her from here”

* The question that dislocated Scaloni

Soccer crosses all spheres of society and the protagonists of this sport are often involved in situations of different issues that dislodge their own and others. The question they asked Lionel Scaloni in the press conference prior to the final against Italy fits into this concept.

One of the first consultations of the journalists present in London to be part of the press conference of the DT of Argentina was associated with the Queen of England. “This week marks the 70th anniversary of the Queen of England as consort and as Queen of England, with all the respect in the world and being very aware of the historical differences that exist between Argentina and the United Kingdom, in this case, would you like send you some kind of congratulatory or celebratory message for the Queen of England?”raised one of the chroniclers.

Trying to hide his shocked face, the driver of the Albiceleste He did not dodge the proposal and made a brief answer: “Of course why not? Congratulations. I didn’t know what it tells me. This is soccer. Logically I congratulate her, 70 years? Well, perfect, I congratulate you from here, from the place that touches me”.

Already with a hidden smile on his face, the person in charge of handling the press conference asked to go to the next consultation but with a clarification: “Another question, more football-related…”.

The squad that Scaloni commands is in England since this Wednesday (from 15.45) Argentina will face Italy in the wembley stadium for the final, which adds up as an official title since it faces the champion of the Copa América against the winner of the European Championship. The Albicelestewith his mind set on the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year, then he will continue his preparation in European territory and the next Sunday they will meet in a friendly against Estonia in the El Sadar Stadium where the Spanish Osasuna plays the premises.

In relation to the unexpected consultation with the DT, the journalist was referring to the fact that in February of this year Elizabeth II –95 years old– fulfilled the 70 years as Queen of England, a position it has held since 1952. During the next few hours, a celebration will be held in the United Kingdom to commemorate the “platinum jubilee”, taking into account that the celebrations will begin on Thursday and will last four days. The chosen date of June 2 is associated with the fact that at that time it will be seven decades since she was officially crowned in Westminster Abbey as queen.

