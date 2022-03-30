The question that bothered Cristiano Ronaldo in the run-up to the duel against Macedonia for a place in the World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared at the press conference prior to the duel against North Macedonia (Reuters)

This Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo he will spend his last bullet thinking of reaping a collective title in 2022. With the elimination of the Champions League and far from the leader, City, in the Premier, the Portuguese is preparing to play the ticket to the World Cup in Qatar against North Macedonia.

In the run-up to the duel that will take place at Estadio Do Dragao, the 37-year-old Portuguese appeared before the media and referred to the rumors that indicate that This World Cup could be the last of his career.

“I’m the one who rules. Final point”, The Manchester United star replied bluntly and added: “Many ask this question. Who will decide my future is me. If I feel like playing more games and if I don’t feel like playing more, I won’t.”

The Portuguese referred to his continuity within the selected team (Reuters)

This response came days after the statements made by his main rival at a competitive level, Lionel Messi, who after the win against Venezuela spoke about his future in the Argentine team.

“After the World Cup I am going to consider many things, things go well, badly, hopefully in the best way. But surely, after the World Cup, many things will change”, he estimated. The fleathat like CR7He is the top scorer for his country.

At the end of February, Cristiano Ronaldo acknowledged in dialogue with DAZN that the time to hang up their boots is getting closer: “I know that there are not many years left before I stop playingI hope that four or five more, but I hope to continue winning things”.

“I have already passed the thousand games, it is a very high figure, but as I said before, You have to take care of yourself, keep working, continue with the illusion that I can still give more and I’m still fine, which is a very important point,” he said at the time.

Portugal beat Turkey and will play for a ticket to the 2022 Qatar World Cup (AFP)

At the same time, CR7 thanked the behavior of the public that attended the match between Portugal and Turkey last Thursday, which ended 3-1, and asked “May they give the same thing tomorrow in the same way” to be able to play a “good game”. “If the Portuguese were as they were on Thursday, we will win the game,” he insisted.

Finally recognized that North Macedonia “It is a very organized team”with strong points and who must be respected, but he has assured that they can be beaten.

“If Portugal had its best level, it would beat any team in the world. Macedonia is the one that touches us. We are going to win because we want to be in the World Cup very much and it is the game of our lives too”, she concluded.

