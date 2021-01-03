The questions raised on the corona vaccine were given by the Health Minister to Morcha, Shashi Tharoor and Akhilesh Yadav

Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: India’s drug regulator has approved the emergency use of the Corona vaccine of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech on Sunday. Soon, vaccination will be started in the country to prevent the corona virus. After the approval of the vaccine, Congress leaders and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav raised questions about it. After the question raised about the vaccine, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan himself took the front and gave a befitting reply. Also Read – Vaccine Updates: AIIMS Director said – Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ can be used as backup

It may be noted that Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that 'Covaxin' lacked efficacy data to show the effectiveness of the vaccine before it was approved for emergency use. Tharoor said that Phase 3 trials of covaxine have not been completed yet. Clearance is premature and can be dangerous. Dr. Harsh Vardhan please clarify. It should be avoided until its testing is complete. '

Disgraceful for anyone to politicise such a critical issue. Sh @ShashiTharoor, Sh @yadavakhilesh & Sh @Jairam_Ramesh don't try to discredit well laid out science-backed protocols followed for approving # COVID19vaccines Wake up & realize you are only discrediting yourselves! – Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 3, 2021

Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan tweeted on Sunday evening, ‘It is shameful for anyone to politicize such an important issue. Tagging Shashi Tharoor, Akhilesh Yadav and Jairam Ramesh, the Health Minister said, “The science-backed protocol for approving the COVID19 vaccine was well followed, don’t try to discredit it.” Wake up and realize that you are only defaming yourself. ‘

Earlier, BJP President JP Nadda alleged that whenever the country achieves some success, the opposition party resorts to baseless principles to make fun of those achievements. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also criticized the opposition leaders and said that they want to be permanently marginalized. However, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh retorted and compared him (Puri) to Nazi propagandists.

Nadda accused the Congress and other opposition parties of trying to create panic among the people to achieve their failed political and nefarious designs. The BJP president said in a series of tweets, “Congress and other opposition parties are not proud of any Indian thing.” They should introspect about how their lies on Kovid-19 will be used by groups with vested interests for their agenda. ‘

Some Congress leaders, including Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh, on Sunday expressed grave concern over the approval given to Bharat Biotech’s Kovid-19 vaccine for limited use. He said that this work has been done in ‘haste’ and can prove to be dangerous. “On this, Nadda said,” We have seen repeatedly that India achieves some commendable success (which is for the good of the people. ) Congress uses baseless principles to make fun of those achievements and to oppose them.

The Covaxin has not yet had Phase 3 trials. Approval was premature and could be dangerous. @drharshvardhan should please clarify. Its use should be avoided till full trials are over. India can start with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the meantime. https://t.co/H7Gis9UTQb – Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 3, 2021

What did Tharoor say?

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had said that the approval is immature and that the use of covaxine should be avoided, as it can be dangerous. He tweeted, “Phase 3 trial of covaxine is not yet completed. Clearance is premature and can be dangerous. Dr. Harsh Vardhan please clarify. It should be avoided until its testing is complete. ‘

What is the concern of Akhilesh Yadav

At the same time, Akhilesh Yadav, President of Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, said that the vaccination program is a ‘sensitive process’ and the government should not consider it as a decorative-showy event and start it only after strong arrangements. This is a matter related to the life of the people, so the risk of improvement cannot be raised later.

