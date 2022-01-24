The Rabbids set course for Mars in their movie for Netflix, which already has a trailer and release date

Rabbids: The Invasion – Special Mission to Mars promises a humorous story for the whole family.

The jump from video game to cinema is becoming more and more common and this next 18th of February the public of Netflix will have the pleasure of enjoying Rabbids: The Invasion – Mission to Mars Special, an animated film for the whole family starring the friendly Ubisoft mascots that has just released a trailer.

In 70 minutes, Rabbids: The Invasion – Special Mission to Mars tells the story of a group of rabbids who have been recruited to travel to the red planet. But, as expected with these characters involved, nothing goes right and soon they will have to face an interplanetary threat, having to put aside their differences.

Through the shared trailer, we can see a tape where action and good times are guaranteed. In total, the film has four rabbids in its crew: Beardie, a misunderstood genius who has always dreamed of traveling to Mars; Disco, which as its name suggests is the queen of the dance; Cosmo, a pilot with self-esteem issues; and Mini, a diminutive rabbid who hates being mistaken for a child.

Rabbids: The Invasion – Special Mission to Mars serves as a preview for the next video game starring these anthropomorphic rabbits.

Thus, it is announced for this year on Switch Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. The tactical action video game was announced at E3 2021 and looks to build on the praise garnered by the original release, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

