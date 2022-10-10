The Radar COVID app closes 4.2 million euros later and after helping to detect only 0.9% of infections

Radar COVID closed yesterdayhalf a year after announcing the non-renewal of the contract with Indra, and two years after, in the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Government commissioned the development of an application for digital infection tracing: The idea was that each user who tested positive would notify them, to allow them to know which other users of the app they had coincided with and that they could quarantine themselves.





Nevertheless, the controversies accompanied the app from the first moment, either due to complaints about the impossibility of notifying positive results and/or not receiving notifications of risk contacts. And not only did it quickly reveal the absolute lack of coordination between public administrations, but also the AEPD ended up “sanctioning” the Government for his faultafter verifying that the app had violated up to 8 articles of data protection regulations.

The sanctioning file of the AEPD denounced, for example, that the Radar COVID development team had been aware since April 2020 of a serious vulnerability of the app that allowed the anonymity of its users to be violated. Despite this, the app was launched nationally on August 19 and the problem was not resolved until October 8.

How to request the DIGITAL CERTIFICATE of NATURAL PERSON from the FNMT

Money well spent? Well…

The application was downloaded 8.6 million times (according to official statistics), but it only allowed to detect 124,555 infections in these two years, less than 1% of the total cases. Bearing in mind that its development, maintenance and promotion have ended up costing us 4.2 million euros, the conclusion is that each detected case cost 33.7 euros.

In short, you can now uninstall it: it’s just wasted space in your smartphone’s memory

That, of course, and what its global impact in the fight against COVID has ended up being rather insignificant. Despite this, a few days ago the Government stood out in Congress when a deputy from the Mixed Group asked for explanations for the “superfluous expense” allocated to the application. But pay attention to the explanation of the Executive, because it has a trap:

“Applications such as Radar COVID are effective. To support this fact, the Government has analyzed reports from various institutions of recognized international prestige where the effectiveness of automatic tracking applications as a complement to manual tracking is clear. In Along these lines, Spain forms part of the eHealth network of the European Union, where continuous analysis and monitoring of the operation of these applications in all member countries is carried out from their implementation”.

The text does not argue the effectiveness of Radar COVID but of “applications of this nature” (automatic tracking) used by other countries, as well as the European network of which they were part together with the Spanish app. And even so, the truth is that, in general, the balance that can be made on these applications is not very positive.