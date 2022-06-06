The radical change in Street Fighter 6 is brought by its new mode: an open world where you create your avatar

Capcom has so far confirmed three modalities for the new numbered installment of the fighting saga.

Street Fighter VI surprised us by making its appearance during the night of last Thursday, in full broadcast of the PlayStation State of Play. Capcom took the opportunity to show the world the first gameplay trailer of the sixth numbered installment of his legendary fighting saga, and the truth is that there was something that surprised the players a lot.

We talk about the new game mode World Tour, which entered the scene during the video by showing us a third-person view where we controlled a character from behind and moved through open environments throughout a city. A open world in Street Fighter? Quickly, Capcom has wanted to step out.

We will control our avatar around the cityWithout confirming that it is an open world as such, the Japanese company has confirmed through the game’s official website that it is a mode for a player where we will control our avatar on the streets. They speak of an immersive and completely new mode that blurs how genres are defined in video games.

There will be more news in the future, but at the moment there are two other modes confirmed. The Battle Hub It is what was seen in the final part of the trailer and it is the online multiplayer mode of Street Fighter VI. They also summon us to offer more details, but they assure us that it is the best place to find friends to compete with.

Finally, if you are a classic player you can rest easy. The mode Fighting Round brings the more traditional experience to the sixth installment. They ensure that, with a very polished combat system and surprising novelties, we will be able to do everything that was already available in the fifth part through this menu.

Classic vs Modern Control

Likewise, they detail a little more the combat controls, where they stand out above all the drive system. Through an indicator (available from the start of the round) we will have to manage our level of drive. If we consume it completely we will be exhausted and with certain disadvantages, so we will have to understand it to know when to be conservative and when to use all its power.

There will be two combat systems: modern and classicSimilarly, we will have two types of control: modern and classic. The modern is ideal for those entering the world of Street Fighter for the first time and allows those who have not touched a fighting game in a long time to quickly be in battle. The classic is for those who already know what this is about, with the traditional controls without major alterations.

“As residents of Metro City, we’ve all seen things we weren’t supposed to see, but we’re in this together. We appreciate all the positive reactions,” wrote those responsible for the game in a message from Twitter in relation to how the news has been received.

Street Fighter VI is scheduled for release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S for the year 2023. The gameplay trailer has served for our expert Toni Piedrabuena to leave us with the six keys to Street Fighter 6 that he believes are worth highlighting. Will the king of the fight return?

