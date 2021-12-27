The radical change that the NBA plans in its competition format

The NBA could be one step away from modifying its historic regular season and playoff system (USA TODAY Sports)

The NBA It is the most spectacular basketball league in the world and one of the most competitive competitions of any sport. But this does not mean that those who command it do not discuss constant changes that improve the quality of the show and also attract more money. That is why these days the leaders debate whether it is time to make a radical change that would mark a before and after in the competition.

According to the chain ESPN, the commissioner of the NBA Adam Silver he is working to gain support in his project to modify the format of the league. Thus, to get the necessary votes, You could announce this in February and implement it in the 2022/23 or 2023/24 season.

Currently the NBA consists of two stages: regular season and playoffs. In the first instance the teams are all measured against all (although more frequently with those of the same division) so each one plays 82 games (although the adjusted schedule due to the pandemic reduced it to 72 in the last two seasons). At the end, each conference (East and West) has a champion and eight qualified for the next phase. There, the destinations of each of the 16 franchises are defined in hand-to-hand duels, until reaching the grand final.

As filtered by ESPN, the league plans to resemble its format to a football competition such as the Champions League, the Copa Libertadores or the World Cup, in which Participants are divided into zones as determined by a draw and the best of each one qualify for the playoffs. In this way, teams will go on to play 78 games in the regular season (instead of 82) and only the best eight would get a ticket to a direct elimination tournament. that would be disputed before Christmas.

Adam Silver I would be convinced that this revolutionary modification would be even more attractive to fans around the world, which is why television rights would go up and consequently so will the league’s revenue. Those extra profits would be destined in prizes that would not only go to the casts, but also to the players: a million dollars for the players of the champion squad.

The big drawback would be that the big franchises would play fewer matches in local condition, so they would lose between 3 and 4 million dollars. In the event that the discussions being carried out by the owners of the teams that make up the NBA lead to a solution to this problem, the North American league could end its current format and welcome a new competition system.

