The radical physical change of a UFC fighter in just three weeks

Surprise in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) by the radical physical change of Paddy Pimblett one of the best fighters UFC of recent years that exposes the regimen to which the fighters of this discipline are subjected. The Englishman who in July of this year beat Jordan Leavitt reappeared with several kilos more.

“I do not know if it’s normal. You could say that or not, ”she commented in dialogue with ESPN backstage at a UFC bout this weekend when asked about his weight gain. “When I get a little older and start fighting ranked opponents, I’ll keep my weight down, but for now, I enjoy getting a bit of a rub down.”he added.

As he acknowledged, in just three weeks since his last presentation he gained 20.5 kilos and he will surely continue on this path since he does not have any combat scheduled in the short term. “I think I’m going to fight in Las Vegas. That is what I expect. I have seen that the billboard is scheduled for December 10, ”he commented about it, so perhaps he will be seen in the octagon before the end of the year.

On his Instagram account, Paddy Pimblett He has uploaded several videos eating all kinds of dishes in restaurants, including fried foods and foods that are usually prohibited for high-performance athletes. However, as he is enjoying himself with his family after his last triumph, this doesn’t seem to bother him.

Paddy Pimblett beat Jordan Leavitt on July 23 (Reuters)

The 27-year-old British man is currently one of the great contenders for the title, since since his arrival at the company UFC He has garnered three wins, all before completing the rounds: two by submission and one by knockout. Own Dana Whitepresident of the company, anticipated that his future has no ceiling: “Talking about championship stuff right now is too early, but he has that Conor McGregor vibe. When he walks, when he’s in the arena, the way the fans receive him, the way the media covers him. The way people search for content. I think what we will do next is take it to Boston or New York and have it do a pay-per-view and then Las Vegas,” he said in statements collected by the site. MMA.uno.

In addition, Plimbett acknowledged being one of the most sought after fighters to fight: “Everybody wants to fight me, boy. They all have less than 100,000 followers (on social media) and I have 1.8 million or something like that. That’s why they want to fight me. I’m also not a very scary guy. I don’t look so intimidating. So people think, ‘Oh, I can beat him.’ And when you get in the cage with me and you have to solve the puzzle, you can’t.”

At the end of July, when he beat Jordan Leavitt, his speech after the duel went viral. At that moment he took advantage of the victory to remember a friend of his who had taken his own life hours before the event and then asked all men, if they have problems, to put their pride aside and ask for help.

“I woke up on Friday at 4am to a message saying that one of my friends committed suicide. This happened five hours before the weigh-in, so Ricky… This one’s for you. There’s a stigma in this world that men can’t talk about. Listen to me well, if you are a man and you feel a great weight on your shoulders, and you think that the only way to solve it is to commit suicide, please talk to someone. Talk to whoever. People will listen to you. I will listen to you and you can cry on my shoulder. I’m going to his funeral next week. So please let’s remove this stigma and let men start talking, ”he declared excitedly on the octagon to the applause of the public present.

