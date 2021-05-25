The railways gave a large blow to the wrestler Sushil Kumar, who used to be trapped within the homicide case, said- till the following order …

Sagar Dhankhar Homicide Case: The wrestler Sushil Kumar (Sushil Kumar), who used to be arrested relating to the loss of life of wrestler Sagar Dhankhar, has now been given a large blow by way of the Indian Railways. The railway has suspended Sushil Kumar. After profitable the medal in Olympics, Sushil Kumar used to be given a task by way of the Railways. Sushil Kumar has already been arrested by way of Delhi Police. Now two-time Olympic medal winner Sushil Kumar has been suspended from the railway until additional orders. Additionally Learn – Toolkit Case: Delhi Police Denies, Stated – Went To Understand Handiest In Twitter Place of job, Now not To Raid

Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar acknowledged that Sushil Kumar has been suspended from the activity in Northern Railway, for the reason that legal offense is being investigated in opposition to him. The spokesman acknowledged that he has been suspended for the following order.

Kumar used to be arrested after absconding for 18 days following the loss of life of budding wrestler Dhankhar. Consistent with Delhi Police officers, Sushil Kumar traveled to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana for 18 days.

He used to be in spite of everything arrested from Mundka house of ​​Delhi on Sunday morning when he got here to get some money and likewise borrowed scooty from a countrywide stage participant. The Delhi Police had additionally introduced a praise of Rs 1 lakh on Kumar and Rs 50,000 on his affiliate Ajay.

Sushil Kumar used to be remanded in custody for 6 days by way of a Delhi courtroom. On Would possibly 18, Kumar filed an anticipatory bail plea in New Delhi’s Rohini courtroom, nevertheless it used to be rejected by way of the courtroom.

Tell us that on Would possibly 4, two teams of wrestlers clashed with every different on the Chhatrasal Stadium, 23-year-old wrestler Dhankhar used to be killed within the battle. A non-bailable warrant (NBW) used to be additionally issued in opposition to Kumar by way of a Delhi courtroom. The Delhi Police had additionally issued a lookout understand for Kumar, who gained a bronze medal on the 2008 Beijing Olympic Video games and a silver medal on the 2012 London Olympic Video games.