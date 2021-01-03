The rain of farmers standing on the borders of Delhi increased the difficulties, water filled in tents; Fuel wood and blanket soaked

Kisan Andolan: Protests against the new agricultural laws of the Center for more than a month and the hardships of farmers standing on the borders of Delhi increased overnight. Till Sunday morning, tents were flooded at the movement sites and bonfire, fuel wood, blankets etc. were also drenched. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Agitators to go to Delhi on January 26 with ‘Farmers Parade’, said – no demand has been accepted till now

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar, who is associated with the United Kisan Morcha, said on Sunday that the tents where the farmers are living are waterproof but they cannot protect them from cold and waterlogging. He said, “Because of the rains the conditions at the protest sites are very bad, there has been waterlogging here.” The cold has increased a lot after the rains but the government does not see the suffering of the farmers. ” Also Read – Early morning rains in Delhi, NCR, cold winds continue to rage in North India

Gurwinder Singh, who stood at the Singhu border, said that in some places water has been filled and there are no proper public facilities. “Despite many problems, we are not going to move from here until our demands are met,” he said. According to the Meteorological Department, many areas of Delhi received heavy rains and cloudy and easterly winds. There has been an increase in the minimum temperature. Also Read – Farmers’ movement continues, Tamil Nadu also demands proposal against agricultural laws

“The Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 9.9 degrees Celsius and 25 mm of rain,” a department official said. Palam observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees and 18 mm of rain. Hail is expected to fall with rain till 6 January. “

Delhi: Protesters remove rainwater from their camps at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border where protest against center’s farm laws entered 39th day. A protester says, “Rainfall is good for our crops. When we work in our fields we get wet, it concerns if you are to face rain here. ” pic.twitter.com/e9GpF53mHp – ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021

Thousands of farmers, including farmers of Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the three new agricultural laws of the Center for more than a month on the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of Delhi. Under the leadership of Sukhdev Singh, leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ujharan), farmers are protesting at the Tikri border. He said that the arrangements made by the farmers to avoid the cold are not proving to be more helpful due to rain and subsequent water logging.

Another protesting farmer, Virpal Singh said that his blankets, clothes, wood etc. have been drenched. “Our clothes got wet due to water logging caused by the rain.” There is also difficulty in cooking because the fuel wood is drenched. We have an LPG cylinder but not everyone has it here. “

Dharamvir Yadav, one of the farmers protesting on the Ghazipur border, said, “No matter how the storm comes, we are ready to face any problem but until the demands are met, we will not move from this place.” ‘The grounds in Burari were also flooded in the camps and the protesters were seen struggling to get water from there and to save their belongings from getting wet.

