The rain or the weapons will feel different in the remake of The Last of Us due to the use of the DualSense

The official Sony controller for PlayStation 5 will offer haptic feedback and resistance in the Naughty Dog game.

Little by little we are learning more details about the remake of The Last of Us that starred in the past Summer Game Fest. The title of Naughty Dogaimed at PS5 and PC, has confirmed some aspects that we did not know, such as the space required on the disk of the new generation console, but there is also more about its functionalities.

Again, in the PlayStation Direct game profile we see that, as expected, The Last of Us: Part I will support 3D audio and take advantage of the capabilities of the DualSense. This means that if we play with the official Sony controller for PlayStation 5, we will get a different experience.

Triggers will offer resistance on weapons“It supports adaptive triggers to deliver a different reaction from each weapon, and haptic feedback adds environmental effects like the rain fall“, says the description. “The triggers will have a custom resistance for Joel’s weapons and Ellie’s bow, similar to what we’ve seen in other PlayStation 5 games.”

There is not much left to check if it is true, since this The Last of Us: Part I will go on sale in stores on next september 2, currently only for PlayStation 5, although there is a PC version in development that will be released later. To find out more details about the new multiplayer in the saga, we will have to wait until 2023: the game has become so big that it has become an independent Naughty Dog title.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Más sobre: The Last of Us, Remake, The Last of Us: Parte I, Naughty Dog, DualSense y PS5.