The Rain season 3 ending defined: How did the Netflix sci-fi series wrap up?

By David Renshaw

The Rain, Netflix’s first Danish unique, bowed out with its third and last season this week. The present primarily based on a killer virus that leaves individuals sheltering in bunkers and trying to find a remedy couldn’t have arrived at a extra topical time. However did the group handle to complete their finale with none extra main casualties and would Rasmus ever cease jeopardising the way forward for the planet along with his teenage temper swings? Learn on to seek out out all the particulars.

The Rain season 3 ending defined

Beginning three months on from the finish of the second season, The Rain season three begins with Rasmus firmly entrenched in the Apollon HQ and dealing alongside the firm’s evil boss Sten. The remainder of the group, Rasmus’s sister Simone plus Martin, Patrick, Jean, Fie, and Kira, are tenting on the outskirts of the quarantine zone and plotting an try and get past the wall that surrounds it.

Simone makes her manner by way of to the different facet however discovers, to her horror, that the virus has unfold and is wreaking havoc on the native residents. On her manner again to share this information Simone is apprehended by Apollon forces and brought to go to Rasmus the place he reveals his plan to avoid wasting the world is to contaminate everybody with the virus. Let’s name it herd immunity.

Simone’s cohort of survivors arrive at the Apollon HQ to rescue her. Amid the chaos she’s capable of break away, making a run to a bridge and dramatically plunging a whole lot of toes in direction of the river under and, certainly, her grisly demise. The Rain loves a comeback although and shortly sufficient Simone is rescued downstream by harmless wanting Daniel, and introduced again to his household dwelling.

In between concocting ill-thought out schemes to make sure the way forward for humanity, Rasmus can also be pining over girlfriend Sarah who, bear in mind, he believes died at the finish of the second season. She seems to him in dream sequences earlier than lastly studying that Sarah is, in truth, alive and at Apollon. Minimize to a series of affection scenes as the moody pair make up for misplaced time in Rasmus’s perspex cell. It’s right now that Apollon, understanding the virus can’t be destroyed, hatch a plan to start infecting extra individuals and controlling them that manner. They hope to make use of Rasmus for this and can experiment on terminally ailing sufferers.

In the meantime, Daniel is clearly smitten with Simone and tells her about his household’s discovery of a possible remedy for the virus present in the nectar of some close by flowers. His household are livid at him disclosing this info however Simone believes that it may maintain the key to saving her brother. She, alongside Daniel and Kira, head out on a harmful mission to assemble as a lot of the liquid as they’ll as a way to take again to Rasmus and the remainder of the individuals contaminated with the virus. Alongside the manner they encounter a harmful gang who kidnap Daniel’s sister Luna and are compelled to commerce a big proportion of their flower stash as a way to safe her secure return.



Per Arnesen / Netflix



Again at Apollon HQ, Rasmus is rising more and more anxious by Sten’s cold-hearted strategy to science and, although their first check on a woman named Olivia is a hit, his thoughts is made up; Rasmus should kill Sten. He does this in brutal style and kills one other Apollon scientist when he breaks the information of their boss’s dying to the firm board. He plans to contaminate Martin subsequent and Martin agrees, feeling he has nothing left to dwell for given his perception that Simone has died. Patrick isn’t so positive although, asking pretty: “Are we even the good guys now?” When he discovers Simone is, in truth, nonetheless very a lot alive he rushes to inform Martin however doesn’t make it in time earlier than Rasmus has given him the lethal virus.

Figuring out that Simone remains to be alive, ex-soldier Martin units out to seek out her and convey her again safely. He ultimately tracks her down at Daniel’s household dwelling however is left weak by the virus and sacrifices himself earlier than they’ll make it again to the quarantine zone. This improvement leaves Rasmus livid and, with a usually rash leap, he vows to kill Simone for ruining his plans. Simone, whereas preventing off a military set upon her by her brother, lastly involves the conclusion that Rasmus must die to ensure that there to be any probability of peace on earth.



Per Arnesen / Netflix



This tees up a face-off in the series finale between the two siblings we first met in the pilot episode as younger youngsters elevating each other following the lack of their mother and father. What a journey it has been. Sarah, Rasmus’s as soon as loyal girlfriend, manages to steer the buff teen that murdering his solely sibling isn’t the manner ahead and, as a substitute, they need to sacrifice themselves to the virus-eating flower. Minimize to an enormous blue explosion as the flower envelops them complete, taking with it everybody close by with the virus.

This leaves Simone as the final of the Andersen household standing. Over three seasons she’s misplaced her whole household however now holds the remedy to the virus that ravaged her group and is spreading wildly throughout the world. The last episode closes along with her eulogising her brother by saying: “You’re not right here anymore. However you’re in all places. The rain created you. It saved your life whereas it killed everybody else. It was evil. You solely wished to do good. You by no means meant to trigger hassle. All you needed was a goal in life. You by no means discovered it. However you discovered it in dying.

“I want I may present you the world of tomorrow. You gave us hope. We’re right here due to you. And we’re rebuilding the world in your honour. You might be in all the pieces that I do, in my each thought. You might be ceaselessly my sweetheart. I really like you.”