The Rainbow Six Mobile closed beta is already dated, but there is no good news for players in Europe

Ubisoft has had a big success with Rainbow Six Siege, which continues to receive content to this day. Now it’s the turn of the mobile version, which will debut in beta very soon, perhaps sooner than many expected after it was announced at yesterday’s Ubisoft Forward. Rainbow Six Mobile will have a closed beta in 7 territories, including Europe

The Rainbow Six Mobile beta will start tomorrow, September 12, but not in SpainRainbow Six Mobile beta will start tomorrow September 12 in these seven locations: Canada, the US, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, the Philippines, and India. Neither is Spain nor is any European country included in this list of territories. Even so, if you are part of any of these countries you should know that you can sign up through Google Play.

Currently the version of iPhone does not have a closed betabut Ubisoft has already announced the following: “We plan to support more device models in the future. The mobile devices used in this test version do not represent the final list of supported devices at the time of launch,” reads the description of the product page on Google Play.

Rainbow Six Mobile beta news

Although it will not reach Spain, it is worth remembering the main features that will be available in the beta, since there may be a possibility that in the coming weeks users in Europe will be able to try this test. The main feature to note is that it will be a totally free game in which we will enjoy a competitive experience in the first person.

You can play classic modes like Attack vs. Defense in which 5 against 5 will have to establish a tactical strategy thanks to the choice of specialized operators. At the moment there are only two maps, Bank y Frontera. However, new scenarios will arrive in the future with the next updates, as shown on the official Ubisoft website.

rainbow six mobile still does not have a release date, but its launch is getting closer. The same thing happens with The Division Resurgence which has opened registration for its closed beta. Likewise, another free title from this same saga is The Division Heartland that released a gameplay yesterday during the event.

