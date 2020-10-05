The rape took place in the hotel for 3 days, Nepalese girl came to Maharashtra again after not trusting UP police …

Nagpur: Not trusting the Uttar Pradesh police, a 22-year-old Nepalese woman escaped from the clutches of the kidnapper and the rapist, somehow reached Nagpur about 900 km away and filed a case against him. Hearing the painful story of the rape victim, the Maharashtra Police immediately filed a ‘zero FIR’ and sent the victim along with a female police escort to Lucknow to complete the necessary formalities. Also Read – Hathras Scandal: Security of the victim’s family was increased in view of danger, brother gets two gunmen

Senior Police Inspector Wazir Sheikh of Koradi Police Station said that the victim had come from Kathmandu in 2018. She has studied up to high school and has been working in the event management field in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Wazir Sheikh told of the girl, “After working in Noida for six months, a friend Sufi Vishwakarma lured him to Surat (Gujarat), luring him with better job prospects. There Sufi introduced him to 25-year-old ‘Rakhi Bhai’ Pravin J. Got Yadav told that he is a software engineer working in Dubai. ” Also Read – Sexual shocking incidents of sexual misconduct with women, when will all this end?

In March, during the lockdown when conditions did not go well due to corona in Surat, Sufi took the victim to Lucknow, where she started living in a rented flat in Semra area. Sheikh said, “After working in India for such a long time, the victim had saved about 1.50 lakh rupees, which she had given to Sufi to transfer to her younger step sister living in Nepal. In mid-September, he asked Sufi to return the money. But he refused. He quarreled with a Nepali girl, assaulted her. Took his passport and expelled from home. ” Also Read – Hathras Case: Male policeman pulled Priyanka Gandhi’s shirt, UP police apologized after 24 hours; Punitive action

In a helpless state in a stranger city, he called Yadav, who lives in Dubai, to express his distress. Yadav booked a room for the young lady at a nearby trans hotel. Sheikh quoted Zero FIR as saying that shortly after, accused Yadav flew from Dubai and stayed with her in a hotel room and allegedly raped her for three days. Then, he took her to a friend’s house and raped her there for a week.

The police officer said that Yadav took videos, photographs, hacked the girl’s Facebook and Instagram passwords and posted them to her family, relatives and friends. The woman threatened Yadav to complain to the police, but she claimed to be a don and kept the police in her pocket. It was Yadav’s impression that the victim called a local policeman, told him his sad story, but the policeman refused to help, saying ‘this is your personal matter’.

The victim told the Maharashtra Police that after losing hope of justice from the UP police, she pretended to meet a friend in Ahmedabad for a few days and return to Lucknow, as Sufi and Yadav had already confiscated her passport. The pair reluctantly trusted him and the victim quietly called in Nagpur to help a Nepali friend, Mandira Anoop Mishra, by narrating her painful story.

Wazir Sheikh said, “The Mishra couple readily agreed and hotelier Anoop Mishra booked an Ola cab on September 29 to cover a distance of about 900 km from Lucknow to Nagpur and she arrived here the next day.” In Lucknow, the victim consulted several people including lawyers and eventually approached the Koradi police. Sheikh said, “We explained to him about his legal rights and filed a zero FIR on 3 October. On Sunday, we sent a two-member team of police from Lucknow by cab for other formalities. They will bring him back to Nagpur again. He said that he will not be left to face any risk in Uttar Pradesh.

In Lucknow, the local police is expected to initiate an inquiry into the three places to create a ‘Panchnama’, get the victim’s medical, locate her (Sufi and Yadav) accused and file a full FIR. Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has appreciated the swift action by Koradi police officers so that the victim can get justice. An investigation by the Nagpur police revealed that Yadav, a graduate of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow, was recently arrested in a case of arms smuggling.