The raw reaction of Christian Horner and Red Bull after Checo Pérez’s accident in Austria

Red Bull revealed the harsh reaction of Horner and the team when Checo Pérez had the accident in Austria.

After a very bitter weekend for Czech Pérez in the Austrian Grand Prixwhere despite his comeback in the sprint classification had to leave after a touch with George Russell in Sunday’s race, Red Bull has remembered this moment in its already customary production Behind de Charge.

The highlight of the short film for the Mexican fans appeared in the second half, when they recorded the interior of the garage during the start of the race and the reaction of the members of the team could be observed when the contact between the two pilots of Red Bull y Mercedes.

After Verstappen will win the tip Leclerc at the start and will take the applause of Christian Hornerthe face of the team manager changed radically just a few seconds later, when Sergio went into the gravel after trying to overtake on the outside of turn four.

Red Bull revealed the harsh reaction of Horner and the team when Checo Pérez had the accident in Austria (Photo: Youtube/Oracle Red Bull Racing)

In the video shared through his social networks, the radio communication he had with his engineer could be heard Hugh Birdwhere he first inquired about the damage to the car and stated that he had given Russell enough space that he was expecting a penalty.

This did not prevent the team reacted with disappointment to the crashbecause in addition to being relegated to the back of the grid and having to go to the pits, the damage to the car was too much and that was not only reflected in his times, but also in the faces of his teammates, who saw how imminent it was the abandonment

Behind the Charge included the moment when Bird communicated to Czech Pérez to go back to the pits to remove the car, for which the man from Guadalajara was heard to express forcefully: ”Sorry guys, I’m sorry we had these idiots on the track.”.

Checo Pérez had to leave the Austrian GP after the damage left on the car due to his collision with George Russell (Photo: REUTERS/Ronald Wittek)

Later, in a more private conversation with the audiovisual team of Red Bull, Czech stated that it was a disappointment to lose those points in the local race, which affected him hard in qualifying for the Drivers’ World Cup.

“It was a great pity that today we leave with zero pointsI think it was a career with many opportunities and yes, it hurts a lot to have another zero. Hopefully we can have two good races (in the rest of the month) and get back to the strong points.”

It should be remembered that at the end of July, there will be a month of rest for the pilots and the bulk of the members of each team, since the usual summer break will take place in the formula 1so only the consecutive trials of France y Hungary before the break.

Checo Pérez is third in the Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship after 11 races (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers)

Currently Czech Pérez He is in third place in the Drivers’ Championship after 11 races. He has 151 points and is 57 units behind the leader Verstappen exactly halfway through the championship, so it will be crucial to return to victory in order not to get away from Max, his main rival to beat this year.

The next test will be in France within the Paul Ricard circuit, specifically on Sunday, July 24 at 8:00 a.m., in Mexico City time. Afterwards, the Hungarian GP will be held at the circuit de Hungaroring on Sunday July 31 at the same time.

