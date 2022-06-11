The raw reflection of the Mercedes drivers in Formula 1: “I don’t think it’s right to race like this for the next 4 years”

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell appear to be victims of their own vehicles (Reuters)

This Sunday will run the eighth date of the championship of formula 1 on the street circuit Bakuin the GP of Azerbaijan. For this reason, this Friday the drivers got into their single-seaters to go around the track and get to know the circuit in which they will seek to achieve glory. Again, the team Mercedes He suffered again from the problems that he has been dragging this season and felt the differences with respect to other teams such as Ferrari and Red Bull.

To have notion, Lewis Hamilton finished 1.650 seconds from Charles Leclercof Ferrariand in dialogue with the press he was resigned regarding the situation that his car is going through: “We tried something experimental on my car and it didn’t feel so good, to be honest.. But at least we tried, we have data on it. Hopefully by tomorrow we’ll probably be back to what we changed.”

As he explained, the modifications they made caused higher rebounds in certain parts of the track, which left him sore and did not improve his performance much compared to other races, compared to his opponents. “The tires seem to work well, there are no problems starting a lap. Simply I can’t tell you where the 1.6 second gap is, that’s a long way off, though a lot of it is on the straight”.

His teammate George Russell was also annoyed and predicted a bleak outlook for Mercedes: “It’s crazy out there in those high-speed corners, the car is bottoming out completely…really not comfortable to drive. I don’t know what the future holds for this era of cars, but I don’t think it’s right to race like this for the next four years.”.

This Sunday the Azerbaijan GP will be run (Reuters)

The 24-year-old British driver was sincere when describing the present of the team and the difference with Ferrari and Red Bull: “At the moment, they have an inherently faster car than ours and we’ve done everything we can to try and catch up.” At this point, he explained that one option is to be more focused on changing tires but that won’t be enough: “We’re not going to close that gap completely, or we’re definitely not going to close that gap, they’re just too far ahead.”

The 2022 season of the formula 1 is being a big headache for Mercedes. After a third of the competition completed, the German team fails to improve performance and go third with 134 points, far behind Red Bull and Ferrari, with 235 and 199 units respectively. Until now, achieved only three podiums and his best results were obtained by faults of his rivals and not by his own merits.

To this day, and with seven tracks covered out of 23, the numbers do not accompany them at all. In the drivers’ standings, the young George Russell is fourth with 84 pointss while the seven-time champion of the maximum, Lewis Hamilton, ranks sixth with 50well behind the leader Max Verstappen (125) of Red Bull and his escort Charles Leclerc (116) of Ferrari.

This reality exposed the annoyance of Toto Wolffdirector of the silver arrowwho in the preview of the Azerbaijan GP, ​​made self-criticism and spoke out against his own team: “We have two extremely strong drivers, but it’s hugely annoying for us that it doesn’t do much good.”. In this regard, he added: “I think we are the third best team, we are not second or fourth. If you look at it optimistically, they are five tenths of a difference with the two best teams. If you look at it pessimistically, it’s more than eight tenths. Y, clearly, for all of us at Mercedes, that is not acceptable..

On Sunday a new date of the championship of the formula 1 and the panorama is not at all hopeful for Mercedes that after almost a decade of dominance of the category, now sees how the reign fades in its own engines.

