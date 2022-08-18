The reaction of Mbappé’s mother when asked about the conflict between her son and Neymar

Fayza Lamari and her son, Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) started the season with a bang, with a new title in the French Super Cup and their wins in the first two dates in Ligue 1, where they defend the title. However, not everything is rosy, as the short circuit between Neymar and Kylian Mbappé he set the locker room on fire and the relationship between the strikers seems to have broken down. The egos of two of the greatest figures in world football began to take their toll and now the French striker’s mother intervened.

The story is long and has a secret plot with various details. But the subject exploded this Saturday in the victory by 5-2 win against Montpellier in the Parc des Princes. It was at 22 minutes that there was a penalty in favor and Mbappé took charge of the execution when Ney was in charge of kicking from twelve steps.

Both figures argued about who should execute him and it was Marquinhos, the captain, who interceded to calm things down. The 23-year-old French star took the shot from the Brazilian and missed. Then there were other penalties that Neymar did take charge of and converted both. The climate of tension between them grew due to the viral gestures of Mbappé, who came to not celebrate his goal.

As if that were not enough, the next day on the networks some criticized him and the Brazilian put likes to those posts in an attitude that attracted attention. Ney’s reactions spread like wildfire among fans and his “likes” went viral.

While Luis Campos, sports director of the club, met with both players and warned them that internal problems should be managed privately and not publicly. In fact, the Portuguese reproached the Brazilian for his attitude against Montpellier and advised him to focus on sports and not on problems.

The short circuit between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe steals attention despite PSG’s great start to the season (REUTERS / Issei Kato)

In this framework the rumors grew, the media echoed a complicated situation between the attackers and also the Frenchman’s environment came to refer to the subject. “Things are managed internally at Paris Saint Germain, everything is going well”, Mbappé’s mother replied, Fayza Lamari, to the Kora Plus chain when asked about it. Her testimony cast a cloak of doubt as to whether it had an ironic tone: was it an indirect dart at Ney, who did not manage things “internally” and let the bitterness between the players come to light thanks to his likes?

Lamari has a great influence on Kylian’s career and during the months in which continuity at PSG was doubted, it was she who came out to tell how the negotiation was. Fayza as a girl was a handball figure and was key to transmitting passion and sports competition to her son based on two determining points, discipline and solidarity. She shone at AS Bondy in the French First Division, where she was a benchmark for the team and she is still linked to the entity.

Mbappé’s family comes from Bondy, in the 93rd arrondissement, located in the suburbs of Paris, where Kylian as a child gave impetus to his love for the round and then completed a great career that led him to debut as a professional in Monaco and since he arrived at PSG in 2017 he became one of the top references. In addition, he was world champion with France in Russia 2018.

