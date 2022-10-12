The reaction of the Atlético de Madrid fans when De Paul entered the match for the Champions League

It happened during the duel of Champions League



Atletico Madrid drew 0-0 against him witches as a local in Champions League and with four games played and just four points, it complicated their classification to the next round. In this duel something particular happened in the stadium Wanda Metropolitanowhen Rodrigo dePaul stepped onto the field of play.

With equality on the scoreboard, the Cholo Simeone he called the Argentine midfielder and sent him to the field with half an hour remaining for closing. At that time, many of the followers of the tool got up from their seats to whistle at the soccer player The Albiceleste and several boos were heard as well.

This responds to the conflict that began a few weeks ago when the former player of Udinese He asked to take a leave of absence from a practice due to a personal problem and was seen with his girlfriend, singer Tini SToessel, at a public event. As revealed by the newspaper Brandthe 28-year-old footballer He asked not to immediately join the training of Atlético de Madrid after the tour of the Argentine team by United States. This license request, they clarified in the media, was linked to “a health problem of his father”. However, he was seen with his girlfriend’s entourage during the Billboard Latinos which were held at the Watsco Center in Florida (United States).

Rodrigo De Paul accompanied Tini Stoessel in the Latin Billboards (Instagram @ chusmeteando1)

The president of the institution, Enrique Cerezo, was consulted about it at the time and replied: “Well, what I am going to tell you is a very clear thing, that it is an issue between him and us. And I think that everything has already been said”, the manager repeated over and over again when the journalists tried to understand if By Paul He had permission from the entity to join later and attend an event with his partner, the singer Tini Stoessel.

Since then, By Paul He has added very few minutes of play, there were even games where he did not even enter as an option. This Wednesday the mattress fans made him feel the inconvenience towards the footballer who came to the team this season and has not managed to adapt.

