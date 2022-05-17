The reaction of the Canadian press against Marcelo Flores for playing with El Tri

Marcelo Flores, 18, scored his first goals with Mexico in the 2021 Revelations Cup (Photo: Twitter/ @Miseleccionmx)

The uncertainty is over Marcelo Flores published an official statement in which he announced that for the rest of his sports career will play with the Mexican National Team y turned down the possibility of going to Canada for future calls.

And it is that the Arsenal player generated great expectation about which country would keep his talent, since he has three nationalities: Mexican, Canadian and English descent. Once his decision was made known, the reaction of the Canadian press was immediate and shared their opinion of the choice made by the young striker.

One of the portals that regretted the decision of the Arsenal member was the portal OneSoccerwho described Flores’ decision as a “hard blow” for the team led by John Herdmancurrent technical director of maple leafsince he considered that Canadian football has not had a figure with Marcelo’s skills.

“The decision to play for Mexico is a blow to Canada, as Herdman currently does not have a player with the profile of Flores on his roster; a naturally gifted game number 10.”

Marcelo Flores with the Mexican National Team (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmxEN)

On the other hand, the media outlet stated that within Canadian football this decision was already expected in which Marcelo identified himself with the shirt tricolorNevertheless, it was still “frustrating” for the team that led the Concacaf octagonal for Qatar 2022.

Although this decision is not unexpected, it is a frustrating loss for Canada, which misses out on a potential future star in the region. OneSoccer.

While the site The Atletic He detailed how the Canadian team approached Marcelo to seduce Marcelo, but the attempts were unsuccessful. He even argued that his role in the Concacaf Octagonal heading to the 2022 World Cup were part of the proposals to sign him with those of maple leaf.

“Canada’s efforts, in particular, to convince Flores to play for national team head coach John Herdmanwere persistent, especially after the national team’s impressive run to top Concacaf in World Cup qualification and secure their first World Cup berth since 1986.”

Marcelo Flores has already competed with the Mexican Under-20 National Team (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmxEN)

The journalist Gareth Wheeler had already advanced Marcelo’s departure on his Twitter account, shortly before the striker formally did so, he had already regretted his departure with the Tri.

“Canada’s search for Marcelo Flores is over. According to sources, the 18-year-old Arsenal player told Canada that he chose to represent Mexico,” he wrote on his verified profile.

The Arsenal player shared his decision to definitely play with Mexico through social networks, In an official statement written in English and Spanish, he argued his reasons for staying with the Tri.

Marcelo Flores, Arsenal player from England and the Mexican National Team (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmxEN)

“I have always known that this day would come sooner or later. I am currently 18 years old, but since a few years ago I have been aware of the footballing privilege I have being able to represent 3 different National Teams”, expressed the player born in Ontario, Canada, at the beginning of the letter.

Paragraphs later, he expressed that although he has grown up in a multicultural environment, he identified with Mexico, which is why he accepted the invitation to play in the Aztec team’s calls.

“Although I have had the opportunity to represent several countries, I have always chosen to return to the camps of the Mexican National Team”

