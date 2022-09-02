The reaction of world leaders after the attack against Cristina Kirchner in Argentina

They arrested a man who tried to assassinate Cristina Kirchner at the door of her house

After the assassination attempt against the former Argentine president, Cristina Fernandezleaders of the region have expressed their rejection against the fact.

The Venezuelan dictator Nicholas Maduroexpressed his vigorous repudiation against the event that took place in front of the residence of the vice president.

The message spread by the dictator Nicolás Maduro

Likewise, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Fariaaffirmed that this country repudiates “The nefarious attack against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner by a subject who tried, in vain, to shoot her”.

“We reject this act of violence and we stand in solidarity with the brave Cristina,” added the head of Venezuelan diplomacy.

Also the Cuban dictator Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed his dismay after the attack suffered by the former Argentine president.

Through a message on social networks, the head of the regime of Havana endorsed the vice president.

The message spread by the Cuban dictator

From Brazil, the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sent “all” his “solidarity to the compañera Cristina Fernandez de Kirchnervictim of a fascist criminal who does not know how to respect divergences and diversity”.

“Cristina is a woman who deserves the respect of any democrat in the world and thank God she was unharmed”added the former president and leader of the Workers’ Party.

Lula also wished “that the author suffer all the legal consequences” because “this violence and political hatred that are being stimulated by some are a threat to democracy in the region” and “The world’s democrats will not tolerate any violence over political differences.”

Another of the region’s leaders who spoke out against the act was the former president Evo Morales. Through his Twitter account, she pointed to the “right” and “imperialism” in his message.

The message spread through Morales’ social networks

Similarly, the former president, Rafael Correaexpressed his solidarity with Kirchner.

The message spread by former President Rafael Correa

Also, the human rights organization International Amnesty stated that “repudiates the attack suffered by the vice president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner”.

“Our democracy cannot and should not tolerate this type of aggression, not only against institutions but also against the rule of law,” the entity stressed.

moment where a man pulls out a gun in front of Vice President Cristina Kirchner.



This Thursday they arrested a person army that tried to assassinate Cristina Kirchner on the outskirts of his house, as confirmed by sources from the Ministry of National Security to Infobae.

The man of Brazilian nationality was reduced tonight, at the moment in which the Vice President arrived at his home located at the intersection of Juncal and Uruguay streets, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Recoleta.

From the environment of the Vice President, in turn, they confirmed to this medium that CFK she is not hurt.

News in Development…