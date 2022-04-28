The reactions after the tie between Pumas and Seattle in the Concachampions final: “I leave very upset”

First leg of the Concacaf Champions League final. Photo: @TheChampions

The first game in the final series was played by the CONCACAF Champions League in its 2022 edition. UNAM Pumas received the Seattle Sounders on the field of the University Olympic Stadium American in a match that ended with the score tied at two goals. The university students let go of the advantage after taking a 2-0 lead almost halfway through regulation time.

With two free kicks within the auriazul area, the Major League Soccer team managed to maintain equality during his visit to Mexico City and take a slight advantage for the return match to be held at his home, Lumen Field in Washington. As expected, after what happened in Ciudad Universitaria, the reactions of the protagonists were immediate.

Andres Lillini, coach of the Pumas, was disappointed with the final result during the press conference after the match. The Argentine was critical of his team’s performance, assuring that they were able to perform better both in planning and executing the strategy. However, he also made clear his disagreement with the marking of the first penalty for the rival in which he considers, before there was a foul on the offensive.

“Bad, sad with a situation of frustration at the advantage we had. The game was uncomfortable, it was difficult. Although they may have had more possession, it was not decisive for the development of the game. We had countered their playing actions well,” he expressed.

Juan Ignacio scored for the locals Dinneno on two occasions, while for the visitors it was Nicolás Lodeiro, also twice, but both by way of the maximum penalty. “When we were two to nil we didn’t have that ability to stay away from our goal, beyond that in the first penalty there is a very clear foul on Meritao that is not charged. That does have an impact on the game and in a final still, ”she added.

Exactly the midfielder Higor Meritao was another who spoke to the press and showed his discomfort by ensuring that the team was directly affected by the arbitration. The soccer player of Brazilian origin was involved in the play in which a penalty was scored and that he accused a previous foul on him.

“I am very upset with some things that are happening with the Pumas. I I think it was foul about me, but we have to forget this and work to win the game there. It is not from today that this happens to us. In the local tournament too, then we have to see that the board is going to speak. The first penalty changed everything, the advantage we had. I leave here very upset”, he concluded.

On the other hand, the Pumas accounts launched a message in unison: “This is not finished yet. There are still minutes left, to continue with the work and to go out with everything on the way back”. The return game that will define the 2022 champion will take place on Wednesday, May 4 at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, in the United States.

The scorer and standard of the university feats in the last tournaments. Juan Ignacio Dinenno made a brief statement on his Instagram account. “All together until the end. Against everything, against everyone,” he wrote.

