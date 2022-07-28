The reactions of Carlo Ancelotti and Lucas Vázquez after the draw between Real Madrid and América

Jul 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Club America forward Henry Martin (21) celebrates after scoring a goal against Real Madrid during the first half at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Real Madrid and the America club held a friendly match on US soil resulting in a draw two goals. The Mexican team surprised by taking the lead just in the first five minutes of play with a goal from Henry Martín. The Spaniards recovered and turned around with goals from Benzema and Hazard. The tie came through the boots of Álvaro Fidalgo.

With four goals in 90 minutes, two of them by taking the penalty, the lawn of Oracle Park in San Francisco saw merengue figures parade like Karim Benzema, Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius Júnior, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric o Eden Hazard, to mention a few. For the Eagles, names like Guillermo Ochoa, Alvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas and Pedro Aquino stood out.

“I think it was a good game, better than the first. We have had difficulty against a team that is already well prepared, especially at the beginning. Then the team pulled well, in a different way and better controlled. In the first part it was more open, more intensity. The second part has been more rock and roll”, the madridista coach mentioned in the mixed zone Carlo Ancelotti.

Karim Benzema scored the tie in Real Madrid vs. America.

For the white institution, the duel was their second corresponding to the preseason for the new football year, while for the aulcremas it represented the third and last game of their tour of the American Union (it was also measured against Chelsea and Manchester City). The difference is that for those led by Ferdinand Ortiz appointments interrupted the calendar Liga MX where the Opening 2022 is already under development.

The duel had particularity of having played in a baseball stadium. The home of the San Francisco Giants of the MLB was the venue for the clash between teams. In this regard, Carletto highlighted the organization to adapt the diamond to a soccer field in good condition, as well as the atmosphere generated by the fans of America and Madrid.

“The field has been well prepared. It’s a little weird, but the atmosphere has been nice, the good party. Also Club América has played a good game, open. I think people have enjoyed it. It is a good time to play these types of games. Competitive and with intensity. Of course, we are not at the same physical level as America, which has already started its league, but this type of meeting is good for us. We are on the right track,” said the coach.

Madrid has one match left in the United States before returning to Europe to fight for the Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt. His main figure for the coming season is the Frenchman Benzema, who just played the first minutes after his vacation and who is emerging as one of the main candidates to win the Golden Ball.

“Benzema doesn’t have many training sessions. He has returned well, in a good condition, but it is clear that he has to improve. I think he was at the right point, but we are working a lot. After the game against Juventus, we are going to lower the load a bit to be well in the Super Cup”, Ancelotti concluded.

Another of those who faced the media was Lucas Vazquez, who referred to the match against the Mexicans as complex. “I think it’s been complicatedoh them they noticed a tad more in rhythm, but I think the team has been getting good feelings, from less to more. In the end, I think the team has performed well. It has been a nice experience. The stadium has been amazing,” he commented.

