The reactions of Kun Agüero, Pipita Higuaín and Andrés Calamaro to Lautaro Martínez’s great goal in Barcelona-Inter

* The reaction of Kun Agüero, Higuaín and Calamaro to Lautaro’s great goal

Was a great game played by Barcelona and Inter, who built a 3-3 draw for the fourth date of Group C of the Champions League, played at the Camp Nou. One of the figures was Lautaro Martinez, who converted a great goal and provided an assist. El Toro’s goal was the partial advantage for the Italian team. The meeting was closely followed by the live broadcast of Sergio Aguerowhose guests were Gonzalo Higuain and the musician Andres Calamaro. The three commented on the alternatives of the vibrant match.

Ousmane Dembele put the culé team ahead before the close of the first half, but at the dawn of the complement Nicolo Barella made equality. Later Lautaro He lowered it from his chest, hooked in front of his marker and his shot hit both sticks and ended up scoring 2-1 in favor of the Milan team.

It was a great goal by the former Racing striker and the first to notice was a former Independiente, Agüero, who praised his former Albiceleste teammate in the broadcast of Star+: “Great goal from Lautaro”. While Pipita, lying on a bed, highlighted the pass that El Toro received and how the National Team attacker defined it. Gonzalo also warned of the bad outlook for Barça in their group: “This result complicates this result, doesn’t it? Because it fits Bayern (Munich)”.

The performance of Martínez was good, who maintains a high level and his performance consolidates him as a starter in the Argentine team, a position he has held since the beginning of the process under the coach Lionel Scaloni. The 25-year-old former Academy striker will play his first World Cup in the tournament that will take place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

* The best alternatives of Barça-Inter and the comments of Aguero, Higuain and Calamaro

Kun watched the game with his heart set on Barcelona, ​​which was his last team as a professional until the end of 2021, when he had to hang up his boots due to his arrhythmia. However, the 34-year-old former striker continued to be linked to the club’s image and was sometimes seen playing some dives in Miami wearing the Catalan entity’s clothing.

After the conversion of the Bahiense, Barcelona went for equality and the end was electrifying, since at 82 minutes Robert Lewandowski made it 2-2. In the 89th minute, Robin Gosens put the Neroazzurro ahead again, but in the second extra minute the Polish striker converted again and decorated the result.

This tie left Barcelona third in the area with 4 points, and Inter was 3, which for now is second behind the solid leader, Bayern Munich, who commands with 12 units. The Germans thrashed Viktoria Pilsen from the Czech Republic as a visitor.

There are two dates left to finish the qualifying zones and Barcelona will have to achieve two wins against the Germans, whom they will receive on October 26, and as a visitor against the Czech team.

