The reactions of Mexican commentators to Lionel Messi’s Hat-Trick

Messi achieved three annotations in the match between Argentina and Bolivia (Photo: Natacha Pisarenko / EFE)

Lionel Messi He gave something to talk about again after his performance in the Argentina vs. Bolivia match in the CONMEBOL qualifying rounds for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The PSG player gave another of his usual spectacular performances, setting up three highly manufactured scores. Given this, various Characters from the Mexican sports media expressed their opinions praising the Rosario star.

With these three goals, Messi became the Top scorer for the South American teams, reaching 78 goals and beating Brazilian legend Pelé. His Argentine participation has served to consolidate the squad led by Scaloni in the second position of the general table in the World Cup tie.

David Faitelson He preferred not to express himself in much detail to explain what the Argentine star was doing on the pitch. The phrase “Messi, simply Messi” it was enough to encompass the three annotations of the one born in Rosario. The commentator of ESPN He has often expressed his taste for football practiced by the former Barcelona striker, whom he considers one of the best in history.

Faitelson summarized Messi’s performance in a few words (Photo: Twitter Capture)

The first entry of The flea It occurred after receiving the ball in front of the large area, and then directed a look at the goal of the Bolivian goalkeeper. Before the entrance of a rival defender, Messi took off his mark with a tunnel that made it easy to see on television. This genius allowed him to shape himself to shoot the ball from long distance with the inside of his left foot and send it under the upper corner of the goalkeeper.

The networks immediately exploded before the magnificent goal of Leo, who celebrated by kissing the champion shield of the America Cup, the only official title he has won with Argentina’s senior team. The followers were in charge of demonstrating incredulity of the annotation that the forward had signed in the field of El Monumental.

Already with the three goals of Messi registered in the final scoreboard, Alexander of the Rose, Analist of TUDN, defined by “brutal” the performance of the South American footballer. In addition, he emphasized that it was a player whose nominal position is not that of a “nine”, so his main function is not to score goals.

Analysts from different media gave their opinion on Messi’s three goals (Photo: Twitter Capture)

Lionel Messi has won a World U-20 championship, an Olympic gold medal in Beijing 2008, a world runner-up in Brazil 2018 and recently a Copa América with the Argentine team. Today it is enshrined as the ghistoric smelter with your selection, maximum breaks nets in the history of the South American teams and of the CONMEBOL qualifiers.

“I looked for it, I dreamed it. Thank God it was given to me. It is a unique moment, there was no better way for it to be. Being able to be here today celebrating is incredible ”, is what Messi highlighted in his post-match statements against Bolivia. The Argentine came to tears moments after the referee gave the final whistle.

The Qatar World Cup 2022 may become the last chance for Messi to become world champion with Argentina. Much has been speculated that this trophy is the only missing one to classify it, for some, above Diego Armando Maradona as the best footballer of all time. It only remains to wait to observe the culmination of the career of the flea at the national team level, which to this day can be described as brilliant.

