The real drivers of Boca Juniors and River Plate also play a separate classic

They are the drivers of Boca and River, of course not on the field. They are in charge of moving the two “biggest” teams in Argentina. They are also part of the Superclásico. The first to arrive is Luis Alfredo Borges with its blue and yellow umbrella next to the characteristic shield of Boca Juniors. “This was given to me when we were champions of the Argentine Cup”, proudly tells the driver of one of the many memories he treasures. A little further behind he follows Nestor Fabian Breastsusual driver of River Platewith a challenging phrase for his partner: “Ah, we started like this! Don’t make me go get my stuff because I beat you…!”

This is how these two friends joke, united by their profession and who for years have been fulfilling the dream of thousands of fans, to be very close to the biggest players in football. A few hours before a new edition of the Superclásico, Infobae He brought them together to share their experiences. “Sometimes we don’t take dimension of the place where we are. Being on the other side of the fence, inside the hotels and even sharing meals with the players is something I never would have imagined. If my old fanatic, who passed away a few years ago, would see where I am, he would be crazy”, says Luis, in charge of transporting the team to the campus. Xeneize.

The distribution in the seats is foreseen and each one knows where they should be located. “The entire coaching staff goes down, the players up. But Gallardo is alone in seats 60 and 61 on the window side. He has no one to the right of him, she is left empty”details Néstor about the Millionaire. On the other side of the street, Boca has a slightly different cast: “I have enjoyed this since I started preparing at home. I get out of bed and the first thing I think is ‘Boca is playing today’. The people who turn around when they see us pass, honk at us and once we get to look for the entire delegation, the cabal begins: nothing can be broken. Everything has to be perfect. The first seats on the top floor belong to the most capos: Izquierdoz, Javi García, Rossi and Marcos Rojo. Battaglia goes down with Krupoviesa, in the first two”.

Each Argentine soccer stadium has its peculiarities, but both agree that there is a common denominator. “There is no stadium that has a quiet entrance. I think it’s also a bit malicious for the visitor, everyone has an obstacle at the entrances. In Banfield there is a post, in Unión it touched the roof although now they have refurbished it and in Vélez before too, but now they scraped the floor so that it could fit in. I think he intends to annoy the visitor a little”, explains one of them.

But when it comes to talking about the difficulty that exists in entering the Monumental or to the candy boxthe access areas and the location of the courts mark a clear winner. “Boca’s, without a doubt, is difficult. The streets are narrower. When you go through Aristóbulo del Valle and you see all the people hanging from the trees, the balconies. Everywhere they wait for you. You enter with tremendous adrenaline and you feel a terrible desire for the game to start, ”explains Senos before the attentive gaze of his colleague.

In addition to driving, drivers must take into account certain directives. “For example, in Boca with the squad up, it is forbidden to go back. Everything forward. Nothing that you arrive at a stadium and it does not give you the width to enter the mirror and reverse. From the outset it has to be perfect”, explains Luis to which Néstor adds: “That happens in both clubs. It’s even automated. Capable if you’re thinking ‘oh I can’t go backwards’ it’s for the worse. We have a lot of experience. The pressure of football is on the players, but we professionally also understand that everything has to go smoothly”.

The missionary Néstor Senos, alias Sombrilla, drives the car that takes River

In private, each one earned special treatment based on their hard work and professionalism. “I am popularly known on campus for Umbrella. Because I am from Misiones and since we have the border with Paraguay I am “almost a Paraguayan”. So Umbrella. The one who gave me the nickname was the Roca (Ed: Diego Moreno, in charge of campus security). And what am I going to say to the Roca? If an arm of his is a leg of mine, ”says Senos amused. On Luis’ side, the treatment is more formal: “In my case I don’t have a defined nickname. It depends who I run into: Colombians call me corduroy or crack, Zambrano uncle and Cascini, old man”.

Borges takes his cell phone for a few seconds and some trumpets from a video begin to sound. “This when we came out champions of the Argentine Cup. I got on and Izquierdoz grabbed me and threw me in the middle of everyone who was singing. It is exciting for me that I am a fan of Boca. We share many beautiful moments and today they even make us a place to have lunch with all the staff. We are part of the day to day”, says the driver of the Xeneize band. Competition is lived down to the smallest details, which is why Néstor also automatically took his phone in search of evidence: “Look, the day we won the Super Cup in Santiago del Estero against Colón. Gallardo was in the dressing room with the umbrella and Milton with the bass drum. The one who always has the coolest is Nico De La Cruz, he is joking all the time “.

Luis Alfredo Borges not only transports the first team players, he also takes the members of the senior team inside, where there is no pressure, just enjoy

In the case of Borges, his relationship is not only with the First team. “Then I also take the Senior, the veterans. That is a graduate trip because of the good vibes they transmit. With them we went to La Rioja, Corrientes and Tucumán. They chat with me in the cabin, the pressure is different, not to say that it does not exist. Delgado, Cascini, Bermúdez, Ledesma, Barijho, Clemente Rodríguez, Donnet, Pompei. Riquelme plays, but at home, outside he was never with us, ”he added about one of his many experiences with the colors of Boca.

Without bets involved, a new Superclásico will bring the two drivers together again at the Monumental stadium this Sunday at 7:00 p.m. The heavy task will fall to Luis who, five minutes before leaving the Intercontinental Hotel, will have the orders from those in charge of security about the route that Boca will follow to arrive in time for Núñez in what will be the game that will focus the attention of the country. and beyond.

Néstor, 39, and Luis, 56, fulfill their dream of transferring the teams they have been fans of since they were little

