The Real Full Monty cast may include Love Island, Diversity and Hollyoaks stars

ITV’s film spin-off documentary The Real Full Monty will reportedly return to the channel later in 2020 with a cast checklist together with former Love Island star Chris Hughes, Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas and Grand Nationwide-winning jockey Bob Champion.

The 2017 feature-length documentary (pictured) was a celeb spin-off of the 1997 hit movie a couple of group of Sheffield metal staff who reply to shedding their jobs by forming an unlikely male-stripping group. It starred Pointless host Alexander Armstrong, Emmerdale’s Matthew Wolfenden and dancer Wayne Sleep because it raised consciousness of male cancers.

The Solar reported that The Real Full Monty 2020 will include various celebrities who’ve both suffered most cancers or are near somebody who has.

Champion, 72, famously rode Aldaniti to Grand Nationwide success in 1981 whereas recovering from testicular most cancers, whereas Hughes’ brother Ben is recovering from the identical analysis.

An insider informed The Solar: “Chris’ youthful brother Ben was recognized with testicular most cancers in 2018, whereas Bob had two most cancers bouts on the peak of his racing profession.

“Bob mentioned the considered profitable the Grand Nationwide saved him going by means of chemotherapy and he did simply that in 1981 when he was driving Aldaniti.

“It’s going to be massively emotional for Bob, together with Chris and the others, to undergo this course of.”

The Real Full Monty will even reportedly include Welsh rugby icon Gareth Thomas and former X issue star Jake Quickenden.

Diversity dance crew chief Ashley Banjo was charged with coaching the novice dancers in 2017, not a simple job.

He mentioned: “The issue was extra getting the blokes to do it, teaching them by means of that non-public expertise, making it occur often because I’ve by no means needed to take a bunch from nothing to being able to carry out while getting over so many private hurdles, in order that was fairly robust.”

Diversity dancer Perri Kiely is among the many celebrities rumoured to be on this yr’s line-up and it’s truthful to imagine he will likely be take Banjo’s position within the new documentary.

RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV for remark.

