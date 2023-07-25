The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

After season three of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip concluded, season four of RUT is fully prepared for yet another opulent getaway.

Several Real Housewives franchise stars, past as well as present, are shown travelling in style and engaging in juicy drama in the spin-off series.

Because the show airs on Peacock, its episodes are often lengthier and less heavily edited than those that would air on Bravo.

Cast members of RHETT’s housewives series have the opportunity to engage with ladies from other franchised shows, fostering new friendships and fresh drama. In its earlier seasons, RHETT assembled intriguing groupings of housewives.

The third season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is yet to premiere; it will include a variety of Bravo’s top Housewives including Potomac, Salt Lake City, Miami, and other cities.

However, RUT Season 4 has begun filming and there has apparently been tremendous conflict that caused two cast members to leave the show early before production was even finished.

In the second “Ex-Wives Club” season of Ultimate Girls Trip, several former Real Housewives of UGT Season 2 will make a dramatic comeback trip.

However, this time the women are flying halfway across the globe to Morocco, the location for the Bravo-famous RHONY Season 4 group vacation, rather than Dorinda Medley’s Berkshires house as they did before.

For the fourth season of the Bravo spin-off, The Real Housewives are embarking on a ladies’ getaway with a large contingent of previous seasons’ cast members.

The fourth season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has been announced by Bravo and Peacock, and it will include an exclusive vacation for the reality TV stars in Marrakech, Morocco.

Two stars from The Real Housewives of Orange County will return for the next season: Gretchen Rossi and Vicki Gunvalson, who is now on her second Ultimate Girls Trip after starring in season 2.

The cast of Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 was revealed by Bravo ahead of the season 3 debut, and it includes some actors that fans never anticipated seeing on television again.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 Release Date

The third season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has been formally announced. The third season’s premiere date has not yet been made public. Viewers may anticipate season 3 in 2023 as development has already begun.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 Cast

At the 2022 BravoCon, The Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 cast information was made public.

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard Bassett plus Gizelle Bryant will appear in the third season.

Season 3 will also include Heather Gay and Whitney Rose from Salt Lake City and Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton from the Real Housewives of Miami.

The wacky journey to Thailand will also include Leah McSweeney from The Real Housewives of New York City and Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The second season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, also known as The Ex-Wives Club, focused entirely on the franchise’s former housewives.

Housewives Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille, Medley, Phaedra Parks, and Jill Zarin are included in the star-studded cast of RHUGT season 2.

At Dorinda Medley’s iconic Great Barrington home, Blue Stone Manor, the second season is being filmed. And the drama that ensued did not let down the fans.

Dorinda had plenty more activities planned for the ladies to enjoy during their stay than she did in the first season.

The peaceful getaway eventually becomes chaotic as several personalities clash under one roof with more rigid regulations that must be fulfilled.

Brandi annoys practically everyone since Dorinda has a lot more planned than the girls and rules in place that they obey. Despite the commotion, some friendships, like the one between Eva and Taylor, blossom.

Vicki and Phaedra’s humorous remarks add to the season’s appeal. RHUGT season 2 was far more chaotic and dramatic than season 1.

I’m just going to say it out loud because, you know, I really don’t care, okay? At the time, Caroline made this comment on an episode with her son Albie Manzo’s podcast, “Dear “Albie.”

Fans and community, it would give me tremendous joy to confront her and verbally beat the living crap out of her while putting her in her place.

The author of Manzo’d With Children stated in May 2022 that although she suffers from “PTSD from doing Housewives,” she would be willing to appear on the Real Housewives of New Jersey to clarify things with her former co-star Teresa Giudice. The UGT clan as a whole has stayed away from the Bravo cameras since their departure.

Cynthia Bailey, Luann de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards, and Ramona Singer are all featured in the first season, which was shot in the Triton Luxury Villa in the Turks & Caicos Islands.

Vicki Gunvalson and Gizelle Bryant both said that while they had been originally cast for the first season, the COVID-19 outbreak prevented them from committing to the role.

In April 2021, principal photography began. On November 16, 2021, the first season’s debut occurred.

In Great Barrington, Massachusetts, at Dorinda Medley’s Blue Stone Manor, the second season’s filming took place in September 2021.

The second season of The Real Housewives, which is officially named The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club, includes previous Housewives celebrities who are no longer actors on their original series.

Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille, Medley, Phaedra Parks, and Jill Zarin are the other actors in the cast. On June 23, 2022, the second season made its debut.

On July 18, 2022, the third season’s filming in Thailand got under way. Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Heather Gay, Leah McSweeney, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Whitney Rose, and Porsha Williams all appear in the show as cast members.

Williams took Tinsley Mortimer’s spot in the season’s original cast after she cited “personal reasons” for leaving.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Thailand, the official title of the third season, debuted on March 23, 2023.