The Real Reason Captain America Couldn’t Lift Thor’s Hammer In Avengers: Age Of Ultron

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous firms. We could earn a fee while you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

When Captain America lastly will get his fingers on Mjolnir in the course of the climactic battle towards Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, followers of Marvel Comics wouldn’t have been faulted for saying “I knew it” alongside Thor himself when it occurred. Teased earlier in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the second that had occurred already in comedian historical past was a fait accompli, simply ready for the suitable second. And in accordance with two of the boys who know Cap one of the best, it was a second that couldn’t occur till Steve Rogers atoned for understanding how Tony Stark’s mother and father died.