The Real Reason Captain America Couldn’t Lift Thor’s Hammer In Avengers: Age Of Ultron

When Captain America lastly will get his fingers on Mjolnir in the course of the climactic battle towards Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, followers of Marvel Comics wouldn’t have been faulted for saying “I knew it” alongside Thor himself when it occurred. Teased earlier in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the second that had occurred already in comedian historical past was a fait accompli, simply ready for the suitable second. And in accordance with two of the boys who know Cap one of the best, it was a second that couldn’t occur till Steve Rogers atoned for understanding how Tony Stark’s mother and father died.
Throughout a huge tweet-along commentary on ComicBook.com’s Twitter feed, Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the oldsters who additionally co-wrote the Captain America trilogy collectively, revealed why that Star Spangled Man with the plan couldn’t hoist the hammer in that earlier scene:
Whereas the world would study in Captain America: Civil Struggle that Bucky Barnes, aka “The Winter Soldier”, was chargeable for the deaths of Howard and Maria Stark again on December 16, 1991, Chris Evans’ superpowered do-gooder already knew that reality lengthy earlier than that pivotal movie. That secret apparently weighed on Captain Rogers’ thoughts, and finally was the one factor that stopped him from really being worthy of Thor’s Hammer.
Although it wasn’t a complete deal breaker, as Avengers: Age of Ultron had Captain America as the one Avenger within the lot, in addition to Thor, who might make Mjolnir budge even just a bit bit. And as you’ll see in that individual clip beneath, even the son of Asgard was a bit nervous that he’d have a bit competitors with the hammer.
Because the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been identified to plan out its world constructing a few strikes forward, it now makes absolute sense that Captain America couldn’t transfer the hammer greater than he was proven to on digicam. Moderately than simply being a second of the writers’ not being prepared to surrender the products simply but, there was a logical cause as to why Avengers: Age of Ultron didn’t embody a shredding hammer solo between Cap and a ton of Ultron drones.
In the tip Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, together with the Russo Brothers, delivered the fateful second the place Captain America bought to drop the hammer on Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, and the world was all the higher for it. With the suitable timing, and a hell of a narrative behind simply why it took so lengthy, it’s one other element that simply highlights how a lot the MCU was hiding from us all in plain sight. Who is aware of what else we’ll uncover as time goes on, however you may wager with Q&A classes such because the one accompanying final night time’s viewing of Avengers: Endgame, there’s sure to be extra insightful info and easter eggs to be unveiled in time.
