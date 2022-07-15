The real reason why Luis García left Atlético de Madrid

The fans could not understand the reasons that led the Gunner Boy to rush and leave Atlético de Madrid (Photo: Twitter/@RafaDato2)

In the nineties, the mexican soccer witnessed the skills of Luis Garcia Postigo. The youth squad Pumas He had a rapid rise in football and by 1992 he signed with the Atletico Madridwhich meant an important part in his sports career.

However, two years later he left the Athletes and changed clubs to sign with him Real society; despite the fact that he established himself as a figure in the ensemble mattressleft the team and shortly after returned to the League MX.

That decision caused controversy among sports analysts and the fans, because they failed to understand the reasons that led to gunner boy to rush in such a way. After years, the current sports commentator told his version and clarified what happened after the World Cup 1994 in the United States and what led him to leave the Madrid squad.

During a video posted on his YouTube channel, the Doctor García confessed how Real Sociedad approached him to finally take him away after his participation in the 94 World Cup. a vacation in Puerto Vallarta He received a call from representatives of the club and that was how he had the opportunity to listen to the offers.

A day later his representative called him to explain the team’s formal proposal and what would happen to his career in Europe. In the first instance, the hiring contemplated four years and they guaranteed Luis García that said club would make him a figure.

“’I want you on the team, I want you here and the m * dre such, there are four foreigners’, and then I told him ‘to death with you’. They call me the next day and say: ‘I have an offer from Real Sociedad, four more years you are not going to earn another peseta; the contract will be extended to four years, you will be a figure, the undisputed starter’”.

The idea seemed attractive to him and due to the boom it had in the World Cup, he considered that it was a good time to try himself in other clubs, in addition confessed that he had already had friction with Miguel Ángel Gil Marínowner of Real Madrid, so he was early to leave the team despite the fame he had made in Madrid.

The Atletico Madrid He fired him with his scorer and the fans recognized him for everything he achieved with the team. A little later he was announced as Real Sociedad’s “bomb” reinforcement.

Over the years, Luis García He confessed that it was a “bad decision” Well, he didn’t plan that change and took it hastily. Although he did not show regret, he did qualify it as a wrong decision since he lost regularity on the court.

“In some way I had had differences with Miguel Ángel Gil, who today is the top boss. We’ve already made up for our differences and I said ‘I’m leaving’ I made a bad decision, not because Real Sociedad was a lesser team, they treated me like God, but that was a bad decision”.

Because his expectations with the Spanish team were not met, he had to resort to Mexican soccer to continue his career. a call from Miguel Mejia Baron forced him to look for options to have an activity since they told him: “I need you to be playing”.

Was when America club began to make changes to his squad, so Luis saw an opportunity to sign there. In the first instance, his idea was to stay for a while and then return to Europe, but it didn’t happen and He finished his career with the Puebla club.

