The real reason why Tata Martino went to Pumas vs. Cruz Azul in CU

Gerardo Martino would consider calling Palermo Ortiz to the Mexican National Team (Photo: EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER)



The semi-final of the Concacaf Champions League gave a vibrant game between Pumas Y Blue Cross So the pupils of Andrés Lillini managed to get the victory against the cement machine. One of the events that surprised fans was the presence of Gerardo Tata Martinocoach of the Mexican team.

From one of the boxes University Olympic Stadiumthe helmsman of the Aztec team observed the performance of the Mexican players and it was thought that he had gone for Alan Mozoright side of Pumas that could reach the Tri.

Nevertheless, Tata Martino He did not go to see Mozo, nor the players celestial who would have chances to go to the 2022 Qatar World Cup -like Santiago Giménez-. According to Sniper from Record explained that the coach tricolor went to see the performance of Arturo Palermo Ortiz.

Palermo Ortiz would be on Tata Martino’s radar (Photo: Twitter/@PumasMX)

with the next friendly matches that the Mexican National Team will have before Qatar 2022 and the start of the Nations League, Martino would summon new faces with the Tri and among them would be the central defender of the Universidad Nacional club.

The National Team will have a series of duels in the united states of preparation, and Martino would be considering the Palermo Ortiz to form it as part of the defensive zone of the Tricolor. The 29-year-old has had a great campaign with the auriazules since he arrived in Pedregal with Pumas Tabasco in 2021 for the Expansion League until reaching the First Division.

Little by little, he gained Lillini’s trust to have him in the team’s starting eleven. In the 2021 Apertura he played 13 games and managed to have two goals.

Gerardo Martino attended the Pumas vs. Cruz Azul game of the Concachampions and the public noticed his presence



Now as far as Closure 2022 has a cumulative 12 games playedof which 11 have been as a starter; so he would be accumulating thousand 16 minutes with a percentage of 94.07% of possible minutes on the court. He has also scored two goals until matchday 12 of the league.

Among the auriazul fans, Palermo He is another of the players who consider that he could reach a call for the Mexican National Team. However, they paid more attention to Alan Mozo, and although Arturo Ortiz has stood out with the institution, it was not thought that the Tata was interested in him over Mozo.

Due to the boom that the 25-year-old footballer has had, the fans have requested the Mozo’s summons with the Tri, but there would be situations in between that would be preventing her from reaching the national team.

Alan Mozo had an outstanding match in the semifinal of the Concachampions (Photo: Instagram/@alan_mozo)

According to the column Sniperthe reason why they would not take Alan Mozo to the World Cup It would be for disciplinary reasons. This because of the controversies that starred during 2020 in which he attended parties despite the restrictions by COVID-19.

Although Mozo took responsibility for his actions and accepted the punishments imposed by the Pedregal board, in the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and in the Aztec team said image was not easily erased.

When the first finished Concachampions semifinal match, the audience yelled at Martino to consider Mozo. His presence at the 68 Olympics generated great interest and curiosity to know the reasons that led him to appear at the Concacaf tournament. In social networks A video went viral in which a group of fans shouted “Young man!, Young man!” to draw the attention of the Argentine coach and take the feline youth squad to his first World Cup.

