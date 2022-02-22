The real reason why the “Naughty” Arce retired from the box

At 35 years old, Naughty Arce left professional boxing (Photo: Omar Martínez/ Cuartoscuro.com)



There comes a point where boxing figures decide to hang up their gloves and withdraw from the ring to make way for new personal projects and a space for new generations. In Mexican boxing, one of the retirements that most surprised the public was that of Jorge the mischievous Arce.

After defeat at the hands of Nonito Donaire by way of knockout, the Naughty he retired for a year and experienced a severe depression that took him away from the ring; once recovered he returned to professional boxing and once again contended for a championship, but ultimately in 2014 formally left the box.

Although he was 35 years old and still had the ability to continue competing, he made the decision to leave it forever and make way for new personal occupations. recently on the podcast one more round counted the real reason he left the sport of fists and gloves.

El Travieso Arce made a promise to his wife to return to boxing and when he lost, he would retire permanently (Photo: Marco Polo Guzmán Hernández/ Cuartoscuro.com)



After his last fight against Nonito Donaire, little by little he resumed activity in the box until he had the idea of ​​returning to the ring, he looked for his representative and shared his concern about returning. “I spoke with (Fernando) Beltrán and told him: ‘Compadre, I’m bored, I’m depressed, I’m going to go back to fight,’” said the former boxer.

Once he informed his representative, he spoke with his wife Karime Gutierrez to share the plan I had to return. Although her partner was not entirely convinced, Jorge Arce looked for a way to join his plan and thus have all your support to have a second stage in the ring.

“I talked to my wife and told her: ‘Put up a fight with me, If I don’t do it in a fight, I retire forever from boxing, one more’. And yes, pray that I’m going to train, “explained the native of Los Mochis, Sinaloa.

After the defeat at the hands of Nonito Donaire by way of knockout, the Naughty retired for a year (Photo: Twitter/@david_mangione)

The fight with which he returned was against the Colombian Joseph Carmona. The event took place in San Luis Potosí on November 13, 2013; Arce put on his gloves again and with confidence in his decision, He won the eighth round fight via knockout.

Between the joy and the emotion the Naughty Arce showed that he still had the quality to fight, so arranged more fights. His ambition was great to the point of considering a WBC plus championship at Featherweightso he scheduled a fight against Johnny Gonzalez.

The representative of Naughty and his wife did not want the fight to take place. But Jorge’s enthusiasm was greater, so it occurred to him to make one more promise to his wife. He again told him that if he lost, he would leave professional boxing for good.

“I promised my wife and told her: ‘If I lose the world championship then I will retire, I swear on my life and for my children that if I lose, I will retire'”

In October 2014, after losing against Jhonny González, Jorge Arce retired (Photo: Marco Polo Guzmán Hernández/ Cuartoscuro.com)



She agreed and he October 4, 2014 the sinaloense boxer experienced another defeatto round 11 lost by technical knockout and did not get the featherweight championship. So Jorge Arce knew that his career had come to an end, because of his family values he had to keep his word.

“My dad taught me to honor the word, he told me: ‘A man who has no word is worth nothing, when you speak with your mouth, support him.’ I fought with Jhonny González, I lost and my wife told me, ‘you promised to retire’, and here my career ends, there it was”

Although it was thought that his physical performance was the main factor, in reality a promise to his family led him to permanently leave the sport that saw him become champion five times. Years later he gave exhibition fights (as against Julio Cesar Chavez) but nothing professional anymore.

