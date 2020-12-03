The real spices are the truth, MDH … MDH, no more Dharmapala Gulati, died in 98 years

MDH Mahashay Dharmpal Gulati Passes away: The founder of the famous MDH spice and who brought it door-to-door, Monsieur Dharampal Gulati, died on Thursday morning at the age of 98, appearing in advertisements and advertisements of MDH spices on TV. According to the information, on Thursday morning at 5:38 am, Mahasad Dharampal breathed his last at a hospital in Vikaspuri. It is being told that he was ill for a long time and was admitted to the hospital. He was 98 years old.

Gulati was the oldest rich man

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati was India’s oldest rich person in the list of IIFL Hurun India Rich 2020. Once they had a total deposit of Rs 1500 only, but today their own wealth has reached Rs 5400 crores. He himself used to get a salary of Rs 25 crore annually. The salary of 98-year-old Gulati was higher than the CEO of any other FMCG company. He was honored with Padma Bhushan.

India came from Pakistan after the partition of the country

Mahashay Dhatmpal Gulati, the owner of Mahashi Di Hatti (MDH), moved from Pakistan to India after the partition of the country in 1947 and started to walk in Delhi. At the time of coming to India, he had only 1500 rupees left, by which he bought horse and tanga for 650 rupees and started running at the railway station. After a few days, he started selling spices on the Ajmal Khan Road in Karolbagh after giving his brother a tanga.

MDH’s first factory set up in 1959

When people came to know about Dharmapala’s spice shop, Sialkot’s Deli chilli ones are now in Delhi, their business continued to expand. The Gulati family set up the first factory of spices in 1959 in Kirti Nagar, capital Delhi. After this, he set up another such factory on Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh. In the 60s, MDH had become a famous spice shop in Karol Bagh.

MDH also has offices in London and Dubai

MDH is one of the largest brand of spices and produces 50 different types of spices. MDH MDH has offices not only in India but also in Dubai and London. More than 60 products of MDH are available in the market but the highest sales will be of chilli, chaat masala and chana masala.