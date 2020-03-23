The Real Stories Behind That Alleged Harry Potter Book And Other J.K. Rowling Rumors

Depart a Remark
The final guide within the Harry Potter collection, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was revealed all the best way again in 2007. Since then, J.Ok. Rowling has saved up a prolific tempo along with her writing. Nonetheless, one factor we haven’t gotten within the time since is one other novel set on the earth of Harry Potter. But, that doesn’t appear to have stopped the rumor mill very a lot.
The truth is, over the previous yr, followers have speculated and rumors have swirled {that a} new guide within the universe may very well be coming. Clearly, there are individuals who have been excited concerning the prospect; nonetheless, sadly, it doesn’t appear to be correct. The excellent news is that even when a rumor will get began a couple of potential Harry Potter-based novel, the writer is on it and appears prepared and prepared to reply any questions. The truth is, it is solely certainly one of a number of rumors J.Ok. Rowling and her publicity group have sat down to handle.
However how did the Harry Potter guide rumor get began within the first place?
The Information That Made Some Consider Extra Books Had been Coming
Again in 2019, there was an announcement that 4 extra e-books could be produced primarily based on the Magical World of Harry Potter. At first look –and by way of sure headlines — this sounds superior and as if model new Harry Potter content material is incoming, however that’s not precisely what occurred.
Initially, 4 new e-books are being revealed set within the Harry Potter world, however as J.Ok. Rowling even stated on her personal web site the rumors that ran round had been deceptive for 2 causes.
1. The books will not be being penned by J.Ok. Rowling
2. The 4 books shall be set within the Harry Potter Universe, however they aren’t that includes the fan-favorite characters of Harry, Ron, and Hermione.
As an alternative, the books shall be known as A Journey By way of and shall be non-fiction e-reads “every themed by Hogwarts classes.” Nothing actually to do with Harry or J.Ok. Rowling in any respect, however the rumors pervaded a lot the distinguished writer needed to dedicate a web page on her web site about them.
J.Ok. Rowling has beforehand been open about not wanting to jot down extra about Harry Potter. She’s principally stated her major hero’s story was closed after the occasions within the Harry Potter and the Cursed Youngster play, noting to Selection beforehand:
I believe we actually have now instructed, by way of shifting the story ahead, the story that I, behind my thoughts, needed to inform. I believe it’s fairly apparent, within the seventh guide, within the epilogue, that Albus is the character I’m most concerned with. And I believe we’ve carried out the story justice. So I believe pushing it on to Harry’s grandchildren actually could be fairly a cynical transfer, and I’m not concerned with doing that
So, clearly different characters from her unique collection of books have popped up in films like Improbable Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and will doubtlessly pop up in a guide or guide collection down the road, however now’s not the time to anticipate extra works of fiction from the writer, not less than the place Harry Potter is anxious. She has film scripts to work on in any case!
Why The Rumors Nearly Appeared Believable
Look, Harry Potter followers are nonetheless avid, keen and in every single place. I personally actually want that J.Ok. Rowling would commit pen to paper with regard to extra tales set in her magical wizarding world. Specifically, it might be cool if the tales that had been being instructed in Improbable Beasts and The place to Discover Them and its subsequent sequels (which were penned by J.Ok. Rowling) had been instructed in a fictional guide format. Proper now, they’re simply being seen by way of screenplay/ film, and the precise Improbable Beasts and The place to Discover Them guide penned by J.Ok. Rowling just isn’t the identical.
Individuals wish to see extra of this content material and if there’s an opportunity, it’s simple to see how misinformation will get bandied a couple of bit. It’s gotten to the purpose the place J.Ok. Rowling truly has a penned tweet meant to assist with data, although, so if you’re ever curious and listen to rumors that you just want solutions to, they’re typically simple to hint:
Other Common J.Ok. Rowling Rumors
Look this wasn’t the primary or the final time {that a} rumor will possible be bandied about relating to a J.Ok. Rowling well-liked title or property. There’s a query that crops up each few months about whether or not or not we’ll ever get a Harry Potter and the Cursed Youngster film, for instance.
Again in September of 2019, J.Ok. Rowling posted a considerably innocuous tweet about “darkness coming from surprising locations.’
Followers latched onto the tweet, pondering it may very well be indicating a film collection (not even the primary time that’s occurred) particularly given Harry Potter and the Cursed Youngster is well-liked and contains a timeline during which Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley are all grown-ups with youngsters at Hogwarts.
Then some retailers picked up the obscure rumor. In the end, J.Ok. Rowling needed to once more go to social media to elucidate we received’t be getting a film primarily based on her well-liked stage play, which has been working since 2016.
Proper now, the Improbable Beasts franchise is in full swing and there may be simply as a lot curiosity within the character J.Ok. Rowling began penning a long time in the past as ever. Many individuals within the fanbase want to see extra of the authors work each in guide and film type – though the need for extra books might even supersede that of the need for extra films, as The Crimes of Grindelwald did have a considerably middling response. We’ll have to attend and see precisely what the longer term holds, however within the meantime, not less than these explicit rumors have been debunked.
Nonetheless, we must be completely happy that Improbable Beasts 3 is on the best way and that J.Ok. Rowling continues to be participating with the fanbase as typically as ever. There’s loads to stay up for, even when it isn’t concerning the Boy Who Lived.
