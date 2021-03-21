The reason a prospect Mexican pitcher for the Chicago Cubs was arrested in the US

Jesús Camargo-Corrales is a Mexican prospect for the MLB Chicago Cubs (Photo: Twitter @ EagleCountySO)

Jesus Camargo-Corrales, Mexican prospect pitcher who belongs to the organization of the Chicago Dogs de la Major League Baseball (MLB), it was arrested last March 17 while driving through the colorado highway. According to a report issued by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, a shipment of methamphetamine pills as well as oxycodone were found in the truck.

According to the report, The player was riding aboard a silver BMW pickup with Arizona state plates. However, it caught the attention of the authorities, as the driving mode was risky, since I was speeding and was steadily moving out of his assigned lane. In this way, a persecution which concluded at the Eagle County outlet.

As they approached the vehicle, they realized that the 25-year-old was not traveling alone, as two companions were on board, although the kinship relationship with the player has not been specified. Immediately, they were instructed to go down so that the officer could carry out a routine check, to which the occupants of the vehicle agreed, according to the report.

The content was inside a backpack with the Cubs logo (Photo: Twitter @ BsblAuthority)

During the declaration, Camargo-Corrales he identified himself as a youth pitcher assigned to the team’s minor divisions. In the same way, he declared that he was going from Arizona to Denver, because there he had the commitment to attend a baseball clinic to teach a group of children and young people.

Camargo is originally from Los Mochis, Sinaloa. In 2014 he signed with the American team, at the age of 18. In 2019, he participated with the minor divisions of the Chicago team and, a year later. during the Mexican Pacific League, made five appearances on the mound with the coat of the Yaquis of Ciudad Obregón, one of the best teams in the competition.

The approximate weight of the toxic content is more than 10 kilos (Photo: Twitter @ EagleCountySO)

During monitoring, discovered a suitcase with the logo of the ‘Chicago Cubs‘, which would be inspected a few minutes later. In the first instance, they found several baseball gloves, as well as a pair of playing shoes. To the surprise of the cops, under the sports equipment, They found a series of bags, packaged with special care, inside of which was a white substance. In addition, they found two green packages, as well as a bag doused with essential oils with thousand dollars in cash.

With the discovery, officers transferred the three people allegedly involved to the Eagle County Jail to further the investigation. According to the report, the shipment corresponds to 21 pounds of methamphetamine, that is, a little more than nine kilos, as well as 1.2 pounds of oxycodone pills, equivalent to half a kilo.

The player was turned over to the authorities for possession and distribution of toxic substances (Photo: Twitter @ EagleCountySO)

After interviewing people, It was determined to release the two companions, as they verified that they had no knowledge of the shipment in the car. On the other hand, the prospect was arrested on charges of possession and distribution of the toxic substances. In addition, it was determined to establish a bail of 75 thousand dollars so that he can be released until their responsibility in the case and the possible sentence are determined.

On the other hand, according to the portal Aristegui News, Julian Green, the team’s manager stated that he had been notified about the player’s situation. Nevertheless, “We are investigating this matter and cannot provide additional feedback until we have more details.“, He said. Meanwhile, on March 25, the prosecution will be able to present the charges and the accusation, when the first hearing of the pitcher is held.

KEEP READING

From those strung up to Hollywood: “Canelo” Álvarez made his mark in the Californian city

“Tecatito” Corona showed his speed in one of the goals of the last victory of FC Porto

Cruz Azul to a league win