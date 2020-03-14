The Reason Emilia Clarke Doesn’t Take Selfies With Fans

What precisely film stars and athletes and different well-known folks owe followers is an open query. On the one hand, there ought to be not less than an understanding and an appreciation that folks prepared to pay for what you might be producing or doing is paying the payments. However, that does not imply the celeb owes you one thing past placing trustworthy exhausting work into the content material they’re creating. Emilia Clarke informed a narrative on the podcast about how she was having respiratory difficulties and probably having a panic assault when a fan got here as much as her and requested for a selfie. Fame doesn’t take a break or function on a desired time schedule.