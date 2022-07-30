The reason that led “Czar” Aguilar not to renew with TV Azteca and sign with Televisa (Photos: Fb/Televisa Digital//Fb/TV Azteca México//Fb/Carlos Aguilar ‘El Czar’)

29 years after his arrival in Aztec Television and become an icon of box broadcasts, Charles Aguilar ended his career at Ajusco and signed with Televisa, direct competition. This became official in December 2019 and immediately caused an echo among fans, especially those of boxing, who had already identified with their duo with Eduardo Lamazon Don Lama.

Due to the rivalry and competition between the two television stations, the arrival of The Tsar Aguilar to Chapultepec was interpreted by several fans as an outburst on the part of Televisa to the boxing star in Aztecaa company that had become a leader in box transmissions.

Contrary to this belief, the chronicler himself described the reason why he decided to change his mind and leave his home almost three decades later, a decision that was oriented towards his professional growth.

Carlos “El Zar” Aguilar during an interview with Julio César Chávez (Photo: Instagram/elzaraguilar)

The reason why he accepted the famous change between television stations was because wanted to get involved in football storytellingaccording to his interview with Javier Alarcon on your channel Youtubeas he sought to stop being pigeonholed in boxing, an opportunity that was repeatedly denied to him by TV Azteca despite his insistence.

“My cycle in Azteca was about to end, boxing had already narrated absolutely everythingI raised my hand to say ‘I want to get involved in football, I want to attend the World Cups’. I got tired of raising my hand many times”

And it is that despite beginning his coverage as a reporter in the Olympic Games of 1992 and in the world 1994, the reality is that his future changed when in 2000 he joined the boxing project in aztec america beside David Faitelsonsite where it was installed for six years.

Carlos “El Zar” Aguilar, now a chronicler at TUDN, where he expanded his experience in front of the microphone in other sports (Photo: Instagram/elzaraguilar)

It was then that Carlos took charge of the project of Box Aztecaspecifically in 2007, and joined the broadcasts Julio César Chávez, Marco Barrera and Eduardo Lamazón.

Despite his success in this section, one of his wishes was to return to cover a World Cup, something that was pushed aside during the last three cycles.

“I missed the World Cup in Brazil, Russia, South Africa, I raised my hand to say I want to be there. I think I have the possibility, it can be a matter of use to be in the picture as a commentator, even as a narrator, give me the opportunity, I got tired of raising my hand many times, “he emphasized Charles Aguilar.

The response he received from the company is that no movement would be made, and the plan is for Carlos to continue with the narrations in boxing functions, a sport in which he was already a recognized brand.

The team headed by Aguilar, made up of former boxer Julio César Chávez, Marco Barrera and expert Eduardo Lamazón, among others (Photo: Instagram @elzaraguilar)

It was then that the opportunity came for Televisa, who, according to their words, were looking for new voices: “There is a change, a new situation is coming from a new administration, If that situation had not been there, I would not have appeared on TelevisaI would have stayed in TV Azteca without any problem”.

Carlos refers to the birth of STUDYa company that replaced televised sports y Univision Sports to give way a a whole sports entertainment package in North America, where he joined as one of the great references.

“The truth is that my concern is to grow more as a commentator. It’s hard work, I think it’s about convincing with your studies, with your critical sense […] I want to generate a different narrative and I have to face Christian Martinoli, Luis García, Paco Villa, Antonio Rosique, Jorge Pietrasanta, all of them have a marked style, they do it in an extraordinary way, I admire them, I want to have my chance”, he sentenced.

