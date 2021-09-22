The reason that would lead Tuca Ferretti to leave Bravos and return to Pumas

Tuca Ferretti and Mejía Barón collaborated for many years in the technical direction of Tigres (Photo: EFE / David Martínez Pelcastre)



The University Club has faced a tough start to the 2021 season, as in the nine matchdays of the Scream Mexico tournament that have already passed, the Pumas barely add 7 points and march in the position 16 of the general table, which puts them in the last places of the championship standings.

One of the changes that excited the entire Mexican fans was the vice-presidency of the university complex, because after the departure of Mutt Ramirez, Miguel Mejia Baron He arrived at Ciudad Universitaria and took office, so improvements were immediately expected in the club.

Now one of the possible movements that the Doctor Mejía Barón would be the one to meet again with an old and historical acquaintance of the team of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). Is about Ricardo tuca Ferretti.

Although currently Ferretti is the coach of the Bravos de Juárez, It could be possible for him to return to the Ciudad Universitaria field and work with the felines to return him to the glory of one of the greats of Liga MX.

Recently on the show Adrenalin from Image Television, journalist Roberto López Olvera told the reason that would lead to tuca to leave the border city of Juárez and return to the Mexican capital to compete with Pumas.

He explained that despite the confidence that Bravos gave him, he is not comfortable with his new equipment so, in case of receiving a better offer, he would seek to leave and migrate to a new club. According to López Olvera, The former Pumas player would be willing to negotiate with Mejía Barón to assume the technical direction of the feline team.

The main reason that would lead him to go out and look for a place with the whole blue and gold I would point out that he has not been able to accommodate himself with The frontiers and that his closeness to Mejia Baron It could give him the great opportunity to return to the team with which he won championships as a coach and as a player.

“Ricardo Tuca Ferretti could soon return to the university team, the salary would be lowered who has right now with the Bravos de Juárez, Ricardo Ferretti is not very happy there, he does not like the city and would welcome taking the technical direction of the team of his loves, “said López Olvera in the program of Television image.

On the other hand, he pointed out that the directive is not going to get rid of Andrés Lillini for the remainder of the current tournament and they would wait for the next championship to make the decision of Lillini’s continuity or the arrival of a new coach.

tuca Ferretti and Mejía Barón collaborated for many years in the technical direction of Tigres, where they achieved important triumphs for the UANL, so their closeness and affection for Pumas would be one more argument to think about their possible reunion with the Universidad club.

The first sacrifice of Mejía Barón: Gabriel Torres

One of the first movements that the Doctor Mejía Barón was the Panamanian striker Gabriel Torres. On the afternoon of this Monday, September 20, the team itself confirmed the departure of the Panamanian through a official statement, since during the day there was talk of his departure from the club.

Through his social networks, Pumas shared the news with his followers about the settlement of the striker with the club, a fact that occurred one day after closing the player registration for the Grita Mexico 2021 League MX tournament. The statement only argued that terminated the employment relationship and wished him success in his future projects, but did not share the reasons that led them to take this action.

The main reason why the Universidad club decided to say goodbye to the 32-year-old was because of his low performance Well, since his arrival at the beginning of the 2021 season participated in 20 official matches where he only managed to score one against Chivas on the 8th date of the Closing Guardians 2021.

