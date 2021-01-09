The reason the Denver Nuggets coach didn’t put Facundo Campazzo for a minute in the loss to the Dallas Mavericks

Facundo Campazzo had no action in the last Denver Nuggets game (@Denver)

Facundo Campazzo had just made his two best games in the NBA against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a franchise that has Argentine Pablo Prigioni as one of its main assistants. In the first match, the Cordovan contributed 15 units (an excellent 5-7 in triples), 2 assists and 3 steals, while in the second he contributed 11 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal and 3-7 from the field. , added to the fact that he had his record of minutes on the court (26) and at the end of the game he was in charge of controlling D’Angelo Russell, the great figure of the rival team.

However, unexpectedly, the point guard’s path in the American league took an unexpected turn and He had no minutes in the Denver Nuggets’ 117-12 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks. In this way, all basketball fans were left wanting to see Facu and Luka Doncic as rivals, the great hope of the Texan team and former teammate of the albiceleste at Real Madrid.

Facundo Campazzo could not meet up with Luka Doncic on the pitch

Despite the discomfort generated by these latitudes, the decision he made Michael Malone, the Colorado team coach explained his strategy at a press conference. “They played with a great formation, so we did too” , was the argument made by the coach when asked by journalist Joel Rush about the absence of former Peñarol de Mar del Plata and current world runner-up in China 2019.

For much of the match, Rick Carlisle bet on Willie Cauley-Stein (26 minutes) and Boban Marjanovic (16 minutes made the rival defense too difficult, contributing 12 points and generating space for his teammates) in his formation, basketball players who measure 2, 13 and 2.24 meters, respectively. To this must be added the participation of the power forward from Dallas: Maxi Kleber (2.11) and Dwight Powell (2.08).

To counter it, the Nuggets put aside the small ball and they bet on adding height. In this way, the spaces for the perimeter were reduced from 4 to 3, and Campazzo was not used as an option. In the short time he used this way of playing, the coach put Monté Morris, Jamal Murray, PJ Dozier, Will Burton and Paul Millsap on the floor.

Facundo Campazzo greeted Luka Doncic, the great figure of the match

These decisions draw even more attention after the video broadcast by the social networks of NBA Latin America in which several important members of the Denver Nuggets explain how the 29-year-old Argentine guard began to “stomp” within the most competitive league on the planet .

Slovenian Luka DoncicDespite the criticism he received on social media at the beginning of the season for his physical condition, he once again proved to be an off-set and was key for the Dallas Mavericks to stay with the victory. He signed his return with 38 points (one of the game’s top two scorers), 13 assists and grabbed 9 rebounds in 43 minutes.

Denver Nuggets explains why Campazzo started to stomp in the NBA

In the local, however, the work of Niko Jokic (38 points – the other top scorer of the game -, 4 passes and 11 rebounds) and the Canadian Murray (21 points, 9 assists and 4 rebounds) stood out.

With this result, the Mavericks appear in the sixth position in the Western Conference of the NBA, with a record of 4 wins and 4 losses. The Nuggets, meanwhile, appear in 12th place, outside the playoff zone, with 3 wins and 5 falls.

The next match for Denver will be tomorrow, from 17, against the Philadelphia 76ers by Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, who lead the Eastern Conference with a 7-2 record. Will Facundo Campazzo have minutes this time?

