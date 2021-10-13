The reason why America wears blue and cream on their uniform, according to Faitelson

(Video: Courtesy ESPN)

Throughout its 105-year history, the Club América has carried the nickname of being the azulcrema team of Mexican soccer. Although in the most recent designs the cream hue has not always been included, during its first years it served as an inherent feature of the team’s history, which is very far from the privileged economic situation of the club today. Sports journalist David Faitelson delved into the origin of the colors used by the team.

The origin of the tonalities dates back to the team’s founding date, the October 12, 1916. That day, at an address located at 136 José Antonio Alzate avenue, Santa María la Ribera neighborhood, a meeting Rafael Garza Gutiérrez, who had the idea of ​​the uniform, with Germán and Eduardo Nuñez Cortina, as well as nine other characters who had the conviction to form a team that would compete in more professional leagues.

For the Garza Gutiérrez meeting, who would ultimately be known as Record, took a couple of clothes from his father’s closet and made a dress that would make history over the years. The set consisted of a pair of navy blue socks, cropped trousers above the knees and a cream colored shirt corresponding to the Mascarones School, located in the same neighborhood where the team was founded.

The original idea for the America uniform was presented by Rafael Garza on October 12, 1916 (Photo: Twitter @ EspacioAmerica)

However, in addition to the representativeness of the educational institution to which the vast majority of the members belonged, the designation of the colors had another purpose. According to the sports journalist, “all the members liked it because it was different from the rest of the teams of the time, but above all because these colors, which today have an incalculable weight, they were the cheapest for those times “.

According to the official website of Club América, the particular tonality of the jersey also originated due to the wear of the garment that presented Record that occasion. This is how the first matches were played. In addition, with the subsequent union with the Marist College of La Perpetua, the new members agreed keep the same color identity that transcended over the years.

As time passed, the original uniform was subject to various modifications, both in the design and in the colors used. However, in each of them the base of the blue and yellow colors has been maintained. In addition, the vast majority of prototypes have been significant in representing moments of glory in the history of the Winner team in Mexican soccer.

The “V” design of the 1980s is testimony to one of the club’s most glorious times (Photo: Twitter / @ ClubAmerica)

One of the most important times occurred during the the 80’s. For this decade, the peculiar cream color began to lose prominence and gave way to white, as well as the iconic “V” design. Manufacturing was in charge of Umbro and was positioned as one of the most remembered jerseys due to the players who wore it, as well as the titles that the squad got.

In the local tournament, America won the trophies of the seasons 1983-84, 1984-85, 1987-88, 1988-89, as well as the short PRODE 85 tournament. He also became champion of champions on a couple of occasions and was recognized internationally in the tournament of Giants of the Concacaf. The harvest of eight decorations earned him a position in the history books.

Due to its significance, the design was retaken for the uniform used during the 2020-21 season. Although the team did not get any title with him, he was considered among the most beautiful soccer jerseys in the world. The only representative of Mexico occupied the 22nd position in the ranking carried out by the newspaper Mark and shared the place with teams such as Borussia Dortmund, Boca Juniors, Milan, PSG, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, among others.

