The reason why El Tri would not leave the Azteca Stadium

Mexico would not leave the Azteca Stadium due to the sanctions derived from the homophobic cry (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

The Mexican team live moments of fever in their qualifying process for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In their most recent duels they were visitors (against the United States and Canada) and lost in both. Now, a situation that all the Mexican fans are interested in has been clarified: Mexico would not leave the Azteca Stadium.

The president of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), One of Luisa, said in a conference to the media, that the National selection would not leave its headquarters in the capital of the country for the penalties imposed by the FIFA. It must be remembered that the highest soccer body punished Mexico for homophobic screams in the stands of the Colossus of Santa Úrsula in the games against Honduras and Canada.

“It is difficult to think that we are going to leave the CDMX. If the sanctions are confirmed, we would only have the games (as local) in view of The Savior and USA and the idea is to play them in CDMX. If the four could be open, it would be studied, but the moment we have thinking that they will be played here in the CDMX ”, said the president of the FMF.

Yon de Luisa clarified that if the sanctions were confirmed, they would not look for other venues (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)

It should be noted that after the veto matches were made official, an appeal process was initiated with the FIFA disciplinary committee to reduce the sanction. The games in which they punished the Tri they are against Costa Rica and Panama, on January 30 and February 2 respectively.

“The process with the Appeals Commission is ongoing, we still don’t have an answer. We will be planning that our January games with the two parties behind closed doors or one behind open doors, depends on what the judgment of the appeals commissions dictates, on our part there is no approximate date to resolve it, ”explained the manager.

The Mexican under 23 team was crowned in Jalisco in the pre-Olympic tournament (Photo: Henry Romero / Reuters)

De Luisa also hinted which headquarters is the one that took more strength to be a relay to Mexico City, Jalisco. In his conference, the manager stated that there was a good relationship with the government of that state. In addition, they have a historic building such as the Jalisco Stadium or one of the most modern such as the Akron Stadium.

“We have an extraordinary relationship with the governor of Jalisco, we did the Olympic Qualification, he and the municipalities of Guadalajara and Zapopan have helped us for the 2026 candidacy (World Cup United States-Canada-Mexico), at the moment it is difficult to think that we are going to leave the CDMX ”.

However, now a scenario in which Gerardo Tata Martino and his pupils play outside of CDMX during the World Cup qualifiers it looks complicated. Fans from other states will have to wait even longer, as it must also be remembered that Mexico’s last friendly games have been outside the country.

Criticism of Gerardo Martino has increased (Photo: Henry Romero / Reuters)

Mexico ranks third in the ranking of CONCACAF with 14 points, Canada is first with 16 points, and USA it is second with 15 units. The Tricolor it is tied with Panama and another series of bad results would jeopardize its direct pass to the next World Cup.

Their next game will be on January 27, again on the road. The national team will visit Jamaica to be measured with the Caribbean team, which occupies the sixth place in the CONCACAF table. In their previous engagement, those led by Gerardo Martino They took the victory with a score of 2 to 1 in the Aztec stadium. Something curious was that in that match, the public could not enter the property either because there was also a veto, on that occasion derived from the pre-Olympic bullfighting held in Jalisco.

