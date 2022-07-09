The reason why Floyd Mayweather hates Cleto Reyes Mexican gloves

Floyd Mayweather Jr does not tolerate Cleto Reyes gloves due to their characteristics (Photo: Getty Images / Cleto Reyes Shop)

In addition to the fact that Mexico has a vast history of boxers who have reached the elite, with Julio Cesar Chavez as the main banner, national athletes can also be proud that a Mexican brand has positioned itself as the one of excellence to supply boxing gloves Worldwide.

Is about Cletus Reyesmark that next to Everlast monopolize the market as the main options to acquire professional gloves, as names like Muhammad Ali or the same JC Chavez They have had great success with this signature on their cuffs.

Who does not share this love or preference for the Mexican label is the undefeated and retired champion, Floyd Mayweather Jrwho on multiple occasions has shown his rejection to fight with and against this type of gloves due to its characteristics.

Floyd Mayweather Jr explained why he doesn’t like Cleto Reyes gloves (Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato)

The reason that led the American to despise the gloves Cletus Reyes is its material inside the product, since this brand It is well known for using horse hair on the knuckles, specifically horsehair.material with which they protect the fighter but that the same time cushions less than foam used by most of its competition.

This main feature of Cletus Reyes has led to the brand’s gloves being dubbed as The Knockersbecause this thickness of just 8 millimeters it is less dense than foam, something that favors fighters with more power in the punch, especially with constant and fast hitting during a fight.

This reason is the one that did not benefit the style of Mayweather when he got into the ring, because although he was a skilled fighter in defense, each blow with this material could have caused him difficulties.

This left him in evidence during the exhibition fight against the martial arts fighter, Conor McGregorwhen he refused to allow the Irishman to use the Aztec-made gloves.

Floyd Mayweather used Grant gloves against McGregor, who ultimately used the Everlast competition (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas/REUTERS)

Mayweather Jr. could not complain much during fights endorsed by the various boxing bodies, since the Nevada Athletic Commission has the Cletus Reyes certified for professional combat for more than half a century, so their complaints were directed at this multi-million dollar exhibition fight held in 2017.

Sometime, Muhammad Ali stated that the Cletus Reyes They were ideal because they were thin, as they gave an advantage “to knockout and fast boxers.” Hence the anecdote that arose after his last professional victory against Leon Spinks.

Ali had lost in February 1978 and on the verge of retirement asked for a rematch in September; nevertheless, I would do it with some Cletus Reyes on the fists and not with the brand that sponsored him for combatso he had to put a tape on the logo to avoid a legal conflict in his last victory.

Trevor Berbevick retired Muhammad Ali notably ill but with Cleto Reyes gloves on his fists (AP Photo)

Los Cletus Reyes They also climbed to Hollywood hand in hand with Rocky Balboawho used them for his series of films from the 1980s, a time when the Mexican brand entered another peak level, which today produces more than 25,000 gloves a year.

The gloves saw the first of their world championships in 1945, nearly seven years after their founder, Cletus Reyes, started in the business with less than 20 years. They are currently a reference in global boxing and have two factories in Toluca and in the municipality of Ecatepec, in the State of Mexico, from where they are exported to different parts of the world.

