The reason why Juan Carlos Gabriel de Anda left Fox Sports

Juan Carlos Gabriel de Anda confessed why he left Fox Sports (Photo: Instagram/@jc.gabrieldeanda_)

Within Mexican television, sports analysts became personalities that are part of the sports agenda, so sports fans began to follow the panelists of sports programs. One of the controversial personalities who had Fox Sports it was about Juan Carlos Gabriel de Anda.

The sports specialist became one of the main conductors of the program and little by little he grew in popularity among the audience; however, on one occasion he drew attention to the state in which you arrived at the program Well, it was rumored that he was drunk and that he still led the panel of The last word of Fox Sports.

It took nearly eight years for Juan Carlos to detail what happened that day and Why did your employment relationship end? Fox Sports. In an interview with George Burro Van Rankin for the YouTube channel of The Fut Sagathe sports analyst detailed what caused his departure from the pay channel television station.

In the first instance, he accepted that he did arrive drunk to lead the program and that for this reason he was fired from Fox Sports. Although he did not reveal the details of how he was made aware of his dismissal, he did not show remorse for the fact and accepted the mistakes he made during his stay in Fox:

In 2015 Juan Carlos Gabriel de Anda arrived at Fox Sports drunk (Photo: YouTube/Explorer)

“Yes (I arrived drunk), I’ve said it in the last eight years and yes, it cost me my job (I don’t regret it)”

At the insistence of Burro Van Rankin to know the details of the event, Gabriel de Anda explained that he became one of the most important sports analysts of the network. Although he did not play soccer professionally, He knew how to narrate it, analyze it and comment on it.

“There isn’t a guy on sports television who isn’t a figure, I bet you, who hasn’t been a soccer figure, someone professional who ‘neither fu nor fa’, without pain or glory in professional soccer, finally, who has reached the media and that in less than five years it was in all the programs of Fox narrating -without anyone teaching me-. I commented, I did analysis, I was mad ***, in addition I entered a program in Fox where it was shitty to arrive pe**, to be unruly y until I’m raw motherfucker”, he expressed.

Juan Carlos did not regret his mistakes on Fox Sports and stated that there was no one better prepared than him (Photo: YouTube/La Saga)

Due to how controversial that scene of Juan Carlos in front of The last word in an inconvenient state, was encouraged to correct the bad image that was created among the public and in the social networks because he explained that he was trained to perform different tasks in sports television.

“That does not justify my mistake, the issue is this: that the nine productions that were on Fox, I participated in all of them, in all of them -for something-. And at that time, I’ll show you the contract, I want to know about a guy who, without being a figure in less than five years, had a million-dollar contract for three years on Fox.”

Due to the wear and tear that lived in Fox Sports for all the programs in which he participated, from his perspective resigned “mentally”For this reason, he made mistakes like that time in 2015 when he arrived at the channel drunk.

“Yes I was wrong, but there was also a highly trained person and highly talented in that area. So much so that I came to ESPN and the same thing happens; all the programs, all the productions I went through them, what nobody. I resigned mentally, physically I was, but mentally I resigned”.

Once his contract with the television station ended, he joined ESPN, programs in which he crossed with David Faitelsonhis brother Paco de Andaamong others.

