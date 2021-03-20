The reason why Juninho will be in charge of training in Tigres from next Monday

Ricardo Ferretti will undergo hip surgery next Saturday, March 20 (Photo: Twitter @ AztecaDeportes)

Ricardo Ferretti, the experienced coach of the Tigres of the National Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL), will have hip surgery over the next weekend. Given the persistence of ailments, Tuca has had to witness the last matches from the bench. Even He has been observed with the support of crutches to perform movements in the technical area.

According to sources consulted by Mediotiempo, the Brazilian strategist planned to be absent for a few days, taking advantage of the inactivity in Liga MX derived from the official day scheduled by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA). In that way next Saturday, March 20, he will undergo an operation on the right side of the hip.

The actions that have led the Tuca team to win titles have not been able to materialize in this tournament (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

It is not the first time that Ferretti has had an experience in operating rooms. In fact, IN 2013, it had already undergone a similar procedure, although this had been on the left side. In these types of procedures, sometimes, it is necessary to intervene both parties, although the pandemic would have been an impediment to specify the treatment. This has been expressed in various press conferences.

“I already have surgery on the left side and a year ago I should have had surgery on the right side. Due to the pandemic it was not possible and in this period of time 9 or 10 months have already passed. With the situation it was getting worse and worse and the wear of cartilage and that bone situation. Today leads me to have to wait for the FIFA date to be able to resolve this matter of the operation on the right side “

From matchday 9, in front of Toluca, the technical director has gone out to direct the games helped with a pair of crutches. The same situation was repeated in the visit to Puebla, although the bad performances of his team have led him to express his well-known character. In fact, During the visit to Mazatlán, he threw his orthopedic devices on the floor after the expulsion of Javier Aquino at minute 11.

It is estimated that your absence can be extended for 15 days, same period that he required after his first intervention. For that reason, his auxiliaries, Juninho and Marco Antonio Ruiz, will be in charge of training from next Monday, as the players received authorization to be absent during the weekend.

Another of the plans that was postponed due to the technician’s health situation is the renewal of your contract. According to information from TUDN, Ferretti has already secured his renewal for three more years on the bench, although its performance will be evaluated annually. Originally, the appointment with the board to sign the new agreement had been set for next week, although the commitment will have to wait a few more days.

Tigres have not won for five rounds and their stay in the league is in danger (Photo: Twitter @ TigresOficial)

Actually, the performances of the Tuca team have not left a good taste in the mouth of the fans. He’s in 13th place, outside of the repechage spots. On the other hand, of his last five games, he has not achieved a victory. The best results have been two draws, although the three setbacks suffered are superimposed.

Despite this, has ruled out that the team is going through a crisis, although it is an unpleasant moment. “The sum of the points is not at all pleasant, we have been far below what we thought. Right now we may even be out of the playoffs, but we still have six points, “he declared after his defeat against Pachuca.

Ferretti’s forced rest will occupy him in taking care of his health. On the other hand, in the club, the absence of upcoming matches and commitments could be beneficial for the team to redirect the path in case you want to be in the Guard1anes 2021 league.

