The reason why Latin Lover and Shawn Michaels were compared on social networks

Latin Lover and Shawn Michaels during a promo for Royal Rumble 1997. (Photo: @ wweespanol / Twitter)

A recent photograph of Shawn Michaels caused the fandom Luchístico shared memes, through social networks, about the appearance of the former American wrestler in relation to that of his Mexican counterpart Latin Lover.

The image dates from the inaugural session of Carmelo Hayes What North American Champion. In issuing NXT corresponding to Tuesday, October 12, 2021, the winner of the Breakout Tournament made effective his guaranteed headline opportunity.

After the battle in which Isaiah “Swerve” Scott he retained the scepter over the Mexican Santos Escobar, the native of Worcester dethroned the leader of Hit Row. As a result, The Heartbreak Kid posed next to Hayes in his first postcards as a monarch within the company.

Shawn Michaels celebrates obtaining the scepter of Carmelo Hayes. (Photo: WWE)

Users in social networks took into consideration the photo in which Mr. WrestleMania and Latin Lover they agreed on 1997, in order to compare the appearance of both gladiators in the present.

The image in question was part of the alliance that the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) forged with Wrestling Triple A (AAA) prior to the celebration of Royal Rumble of that year.

Hence, names like thousand masks, Pierroth, The Aguayo Dog, Octagon, Cybernetic, Hector Garza, Canek, Black Abyss, holy mask, Blue Demon Jr. and Tinieblas Jr., among others, appeared on the poster of the first major annual function of the American company.

Latin Lover and Shawn Michaels in October 2021. (Photo: @ ElEleganteAngel / Twitter)

In the present, the born in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon Is 53 years old. On the contrary, the one that emerged in Chandler, Arizona He has 56. However, his current jobs are far from each other.

Latin Lover serves as host of the program Directed People on Televisa Monterrey. He also owns the supplement company Latin Nutrition and serves as judge of the contest The stars dance in today, next to Andrea Legarreta and Lolita courteous.

Although never had a formal retirement struggle, from 2005 He alternated his facet in the ring with his participation in the field of entertainment.

He is recognized for having won Dancing for a Dream, in 2005, and the First World Dance Championship, in 2007. Also for integrating the staff of Only for women, driving move on and some Mexican soap operas like The Tempest.

The judges of ‘Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy’ are Latin Lover, Andrea Legarreta and Lola Cortés. (Photo: @ programa_hoy / Instagram)

Latin Lover was part of the cast of Roma, three-way winning film Oscar Awards in 2019. The film was chosen by the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as best foreign film and photography. What’s more, Alfonso Cuaron he was established as the most outstanding director of the gala.

Within professional wrestling, with the Star Caravan, conquered the National Lightweight Championship in 1996; as well as the first editions of King of Kings, in 1997, and the Triplemanía Cup, in 2001.

In the other side, Shawn Michaels was dedicated to wrestling for 22 years. The four times World champion retired from the sports entertainment industry in WrestleMania XXVI on March 28, 2010, after losing a singles match in which he bet his career in order to end the then undefeated streak of The Undertaker.

The Deadman reached 18-0 in the Immortals Showcase and scored a consecutive win over the member of D-Generation X. Years later when Triple H assumed creative control of the golden mark, he joined the production team. Even with the reconfiguration of the broadcast format, it continues as key piece of the creative line in NXT 2.0.

