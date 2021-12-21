The reason why Mexico would lose the appeal to FIFA to reduce veto matches

The Tricolor will seek to regain the leadership of CONCAFAF without the support of its people (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

The imminent consequences have been confirmed. After the Azteca Stadium witnessed, once again, the national fans making shouts of homophobic overtones, this Monday the official sanction for the Mexican team, despite the reduction attempts by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF).

In recent weeks the FMF began an appeal process so that FIFA the punishment will decrease Tri. Officially, it had been established that the sanction to be met consisted of two games behind closed doors of the current World Cup tie; however, the federation led by One of Luisa, tried that the veto did not exist, or failing that it was only a compromise.

But nevertheless, a FIFA spokesperson declared to ESPN the next:

“In relation to the sanction imposed on the Mexican Football Federation by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee due to the homophobic chants of Mexican fans during the qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup against Canada and Honduras, the FIFA Appeal Committee has decided to confirm the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in its entirety (a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs and the order to play their next two official home games behind closed doors)”.

The Azteca Stadium will not have fans for the following commitments (Photo: Rodrigo Herrejón Chávez / Infobae)

The sanction games that the Tricolor They are programmed for the January 30 and February 2, 2022, corresponding to octagonal final of CONCACAF face to Qatar 2022. In the first they will receive the Costa Rican National Team and in the second, the Panamanian team will visit Aztec lands.

The news would unleash a series of unfavorable situations for anyone within the Mexican environment. First, the fans will not be able to go to the stands of the Azteca Stadium to encourage their team, that directly has an economic impact, since there will be no ticket income for the matches against Costa Rica and against Panama.

Another consequence is the emotional factor to affect the Tri. Currently, the Mexican team is not going through the best moment since the arrival of Gerardo Martino to the helmsman, the criticisms and remarks for both the strategist and the team have not been long in coming. It was hoped that a form of vindication was to give victories at home and with the people, but it will not be possible due to the veto.

Mexico will have to resort only to its football to make the locality weigh (Photo: instagram / @ miseleccionmx)

Another of the imminent consequences before the confirmation of the punishment is that the Mexican National Team I would not leave Mexico City in their home matches in the CONCACAF playoffs.

Before said confirmation, the possibility that the Tricolor could play games in Jalisco. Even his own One of Luisa, president of the FMF, stated that they were awaiting the ruling by the FIFA Appeal Committee to determine how to proceed with a possible change of venue.

“It is difficult to think that we are going to leave the CDMX. If the sanctions are confirmed, we would only have the games (as local) in view of The Savior Y U.S and the idea is to play them in CDMX. If the four could be open-door, it would be studied, but the moment we have thinking that they will be played here in the CDMX ”, declared de Luisa at the end of November of the current year.

Mexico only has four games left at home (Costa Rica, Panama, El Salvador and the United States), and they currently occupy the third place in the octagonal, although their pass to the World Cup is not compromised, a series of bad results could do so and reduce the claims of the group in the face of Qatar.

